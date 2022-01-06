The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team traveled to Warren Central High School last week to participate in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Cougars fell 70-19 against top-ranked George Rogers Clark on December 28. McLean County lost 45-35 to Christian County on December 29 before ending the tournament with a 45-27 win over Evansville Bosse on December 30.
The Lady Cougars were only behind by 10 at the end of the first quarter against George Rogers Clark last Tuesday, but trailed 34-15 by the half and never mounted a charge in the second half.
Sarah Miller was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with seven points and four rebounds. Alyssa Burrough had six points and five rebounds.
“We played really well against the No. 1 team in the state,” McLean County head coach Ryan Groves said. “The score doesn’t show it, but we were aggressive, and our zone bothered them in the first half.”
McLean County was down 24-15 against Christian County at the half, but narrowed the gap to a single basket by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Colonels pulled away again in the final minutes to seal the victory.
Bree Frailley led the Lady Cougars with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Sarah Miller and Burrough both had eight points. Miller snagged four boards, while Burrough grabbed three.
“We played one good quarter, and that was the third,” Groves said. “We came out flat and not ready.”
Breanna Frailley had her best game of the season, according to Groves. “She is capable of playing like that every night, and hopefully this game gives her the confidence to do that,” he said.
McLean County held the Bulldogs from Bosse High School in Evansville to single-digit scoring in the first half, going into intermission ahead 26-6. Bosse narrowed the gap to 10 points in the third quarter, but the Lady Cougars pulled away in the final quarter.
Hannah Bolton and Bree Frailley led McLean County with nine points each. Bolton had three 3s and a rebound, while Frailley grabbed four boards. Kashlynn Rice and Burrough both had seven points. Rice also had seven rebounds, while Burrough snagged one. Sarah Larkin had five points and a rebound. Laila Bell had four points and a rebound. Miller had a basket and four boards. Ava Lannum had two points and three rebounds. Rachel Schutte snagged three rebounds, and Katie McCoy had one.
Bosse was a game of two halves, according to Groves.
“We played really well the first half and the total opposite the second,” he said. “The girls seemed to relax after the half, but it was a learning experience. It doesn’t matter how much of a lead you have on a team, they can always make a run, and Bosse did.”
Groves stated that this was a win the team needed.
“Finishing off 2021 with a win felt good, and hopefully we can carry that into 2022 and the second half of our season,” he said.
The Lady Cougars completed the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Tournament earlier this week and will travel to Grayson County on Saturday, January 8. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. McLean County will have the first home game of the New Year against Webster County on January 11 at 7:30 p.m.
