The McLean County High School softball team suffered some tough losses at home and on the road last week.
The Lady Cougars fell 15-0 to Ohio County at home on March 27 and lost 11-1 at Edmonson County the next night. McLean County ended the week with a 16-0 loss against Todd County Central at home on March 30.
The Lady Cougars had trouble putting runs on the board against the Lady Eagles last Monday and lost 15-0. Brooklyn Whitworth and Ava Lannum both collected one hit in the game.
Amber Willis took the loss for McLean County. The right-hander lasted three innings, allowing three hits and eight runs while striking out one.
The Lady Cougars traveled to Edmonson County last Tuesday, falling behind early to the Lady Cats in the 11-1 loss. Emma Miller had a single with an RBI when Amber Willis scored. Abby Walker and Aubrey Logsdon also had a hit in the game.
Logsdon took the loss for McLean County. The righty surrendered eight runs on five hits over three innings, walking three. Willis pitched one inning in relief, allowing three runs on three hits, walking three and striking out one.
The Lady Cougar defense executed two double plays in the game. Kelsey Powell caught a line drive at third base and made a throw to Abby Walker on first to get the runner who failed to tag up in the first inning.
Leah Searcy caught a fly ball in right field and threw it immediately to Shelby Rickard covering second base. Rickard then made the throw to Miller on first to double the runner off in the fourth inning.
McLean County ended the week with a shutout loss at home to Todd County Central. The Lady Cougars had trouble containing the high-powered offense of the Lady Rebels, giving up 16 runs.
Logsdon started the game on the mound for McLean County and took the loss. Willis and Macie Geel both pitched an inning in relief with one strikeout each.
“We took some beatings last week, learned from those and have a better idea of what needs to be focused on when we come back from Spring Break, rested and ready to work,” said assistant coach Rileigh Bobo.
The next game for the Lady Cougars is at home on April 13 against Muhlenberg County at 5:30 p.m.
McLean County will participate in the Jesse Huff Invitational at Hopkins County Central on April 15. The Lady Cougars will face Grayson County at 2 p.m. and take on the Storm at 4 p.m.
