The McLean County High School softball team is beginning to fire up the offense with several runs scored in all three games last week. The Lady Cougars had a 17-5 loss to Whitesville Trinity at home on April 17 before an 11-7 victory over Heritage Christian Academy at home the next day. McLean County then went on the road to Christian Fellowship and came up just shy, 11-8, on April 20.
The Lady Raiders scored six runs in each of the first two innings last Monday, and the Lady Cougars simply could not catch up, falling 17-5 at Whitesville. Abby Walker sent a double to center field that pushed Amber Willis across the plate. Shelbie Cranz had a successful bunt to the pitcher that plated Ava Lannum, and Shelby Rickard singled on a grounder that sent Emma Miller home.
Maci Geel took the loss for McLean County. The southpaw went two innings, allowing 12 runs on five hits and walking zero.
Catcher Leah Searcy threw a runner out attempting to steal second base. Shortstop Ava Lannum came in to cover second for the catch.
The Lady Cougars came from behind and nabbed the lead late in an 11-7 victory over Heritage Christian last Tuesday. The Lady Warriors were up 6-0 after two innings, but the McLean County defense held them scoreless for the next four innings while plating runs each frame.
The Lady Cougars took the lead for good in the fifth inning and continued to pound the plate with runs. Heritage Christian managed one more run in the seventh, but McLean County sealed the win 11-7.
Maci Geel led the Lady Cougars to victory in the pitcher’s circle. The lefty went four innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four.
McLean County collected 13 hits on the day. Shelby Rickard went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Lady Cougars in hits. Sophie Frailley and Brooklyn Whitworth also had multiple hits. Frailley had a single and a double with one RBI and scored twice. Whitworth had two singles and also crossed the plate twice.
Amber Willis had a triple with an RBI and scored twice. Abby Walker, Emma Miller, Kelsy Powell, Maci Geel and Shelbie Cranz also had hits in the game. Miller led on the base paths with two stolen bases from the team’s total of five.
The Lady Cougar defense was stellar without a single error in the field. Abby Walker had the most chances with 10 at first base, one assist and nine putouts.
McLean County fell behind early and made a valiant effort at a comeback, but fell short in an 11-8 loss to Christian Fellowship in Benton last Thursday. Both teams had hot bats with 12 hits for the Lady Eagles and 11 for the Lady Cougars.
Maci Geel took the loss for McLean County. The lefthander went one inning, allowing five runs on three hits.
The Lady Cougars tallied 12 hits on the day. Kelsy Powell, Abby Walker and Shelbie Cranz all went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead McLean. Both hits for Walker were doubles; she stole one base and scored twice. Cranz had two RBIs and scored once. Powell crossed the plate once and had one RBI.
The Lady Cougar defense executed two double plays in the game. Amber Willis caught a line drive on the mound and made a quick throw to Abby Walker on first before the runner could tag up in the second inning. In the fourth, Shelby Rickard scooped up a grounder to shortstop and threw it to Walker, taking care of the batter. Walker then made an immediate throw to Kelsy Powell at third to get a runner attempting to advance.
Coach Rileigh Bobo commented on the upswing the team has taken recently. “We have begun to show some fight in the last couple of innings,” she said. “Now, we just need to start fighting from the beginning.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Ohio County tonight, April 27 for a game at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will host Union County on Friday with the first pitch at 6 p.m.
