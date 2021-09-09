The McLean County High School girls’ soccer team faced the Ohio County Eagles twice last week.
The Lady Cougars hosted the Lady Eagles on Aug. 31 and fell 10-0. McLean County traveled to Ohio County on Sept. 2 and lost by the same score.
Despite losing, the Lady Cougars made it to the second half in both games for the first time in several years. In the last few years, the games against Ohio County have ended after the first half due to the mercy rule.
Goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 15 saves in each game.
Head coach Ricky Humphrey felt the girls executed the game plan the way he wanted.
“They played as hard as they could and they never gave up,” he said.
Humphrey shared that despite this week’s results, “we are playing excellent team soccer right now. If we continue to play the way we are, the wins will start coming.”
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Grayson County at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.