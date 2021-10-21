The McLean County High School girls soccer team ended a productive 2021 season with an 8-10 record and several noted accomplishments. The Lady Cougars had the third most wins in school history and allowed the second fewest goals.
The team had three consecutive shutout games and three players with hat tricks in the same year. Abigail Humphrey, Brilee Owens and Katie Knight each scored three goals in a single game this season.
McLean County faced off against Breckinridge County on Oct. 11 in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament held at Ohio County. The Lady Cougars fell 4-1 to the Lady Tigers.
Harli Adkisson was named to the 3rd Region All-Academic Team. Brilee Owens and Abigail Humphrey were named to the 3rd Region All-Tournament Team and also the All-Region 2nd Team from their accomplishments during the regular season. Katie Knight received honorable mention on the All-Region Team.
The Lady Cougars got off to a good start last Monday, holding Breckinridge County scoreless for most of the first half. The Lady Tigers were finally able to find the back of the net to give them a 1-0 halftime lead.
Breckinridge County then came out of the intermission on fire, scoring three straight goals to jump ahead 4-0. Madelynn McKittrick scored with an assist by Brilee Owens to break up the shutout and the Lady Tigers took the win 4-1. Kyndal Daugherty had 12 saves in goal.
“We had a very successful season and set a few records along the way,” said head coach Ricky Humphrey. “It was a total team effort this year and I am extremely proud of the team we put on the field.”
