The McLean County High School softball team had a loss at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars fell 13-2 to Warren County Central at home on May 1 and were shut out 15-0 at Ohio County on May 4.
The game at home against Warren Central was close after the first inning with the Lady Dragons up 3-2. The Lady Cougars had trouble putting any runs on the board after the first inning and ultimately fell 13-2.
Amber Willis took the loss for McLean County. The pitcher went four innings, allowing ten runs on six hits and striking out two.
Abby Walker, Sophie Frailley, Willis and Kelsy Powell each managed one hit in the game. Frailley had a double on a fly to left field. Walker stole two bases and also had the most chances in the field with 10 at first base, all putouts with no errors.
The Lady Cougars were able to make-up a game last Thursday against Ohio County that was previously rained out. McLean County fell 15-0 against the Lady Eagles.
Maci Geel recorded the loss on the mound. The righty allowed nine runs on four hits and walked three. Amber Willis and Aubrey Logsdon pitched in relief.
Willis and Abby Walker both had the most chances in the field with two. They each had two putouts with zero errors. Leah Searcy served the entire game behind the plate and allowed no passed balls.
Assistant coach Rileigh Bobo commented on the recent struggles the team has faced.
“With sickness and injuries that have plagued our team over the last couple of weeks, we have had players in positions that have never played there or only played once or twice,” she said. “That makes it tough when we have players in positions they don’t ever play.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to finish out the season. They will play at Owensboro High School tonight, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will participate in the Abe Lincoln Classic at LaRue County on Saturday. The Lady Cougars will play LaRue County at 10:30 a.m. and John Hardin at noon.
McLean County will face Ohio County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament held at Muhlenberg County High School on May 15. The first pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
