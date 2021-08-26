The McLean County High School volleyball team opened the 2021 season on the road last week.
The Lady Cougars lost at Whitesville Trinity on Aug. 17, but bounced back with a home win over Cloverport on Aug. 19.
McLean County lost in three sets to the Lady Raiders last Tuesday, 18-25, 9-25 and 10-25.
Senior Claire Hudson had two kills, two blocks, 11 digs and an ace. Fellow senior Addison Horn had three kills, seven digs and an ace. Nicole Haerle had three kills and a dig. Jenna Capps added 10 digs.
“We started out fighting really well at Trinity and then allowed the momentum to send us back into some bad habits,” head coach Zach Hardison said.
Coach Hardison shared that the practice before the Cloverport game provided them with some clarity on how they wanted to run their offense.
“We worked on some new ways to attack the opponent’s defense and saw it come to light during the Cloverport match,” he said.
The Lady Cougars won in just three sets against the Lady Aces, 25-12, 25-9 and 25-18.
Horn led the way with 12 aces, 12 digs and eight kills. Hudson had seven aces and seven digs, along with nine kills and a block. Kylie Ward was a great asset to her teammates with 26 assists, five aces, two digs and a kill. Haerle had four kills.
“We are leaning on strong serves and some scrappy defense to win games,” Hardison said. “Unfortunately, we won’t see any practice time until after our next two matches, but we plan on continuing to work on defensive discipline and learning to read an opponent’s floor and attack it accordingly.”
After matches earlier this week, McLean County will travel to Cloverport to face the Lady Aces again at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. The Lady Cougars will then head to Ohio County for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.