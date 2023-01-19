The McLean County High School girls basketball team spent time on the road and at home last week. The Lady Cougars lost 52-38 at Russellville on Jan. 10 and fell just shy in a couple of close matchups against Paducah Tilghman and Grayson County.
McLean County hosted the Blue Tornado on Jan. 12 and battled to the final second, coming up short 47-45. The Lady Cougars traveled to Grayson County on Jan. 14 with another fight down to the wire, falling 42-41.
McLean County fell behind early and could not recover at Russellville last Tuesday. The Lady Panthers started the game with a 7-0 lead and were up 24-13 at the half. Russellville ended the game with a 52-38 win.
Sarah Miller had triple threes and led the Lady Cougars with a total of 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Ava Lannum had 10 points, six rebounds, three each in assists and steals along with two blocks. Katie McCoy had four points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Kashlynn Rice had four points, six boards and a steal.
Bree Frailley had four points and three rebounds. Sarah Larkin had a three-pointer, three rebounds and a block. Danielle Reynolds had a basket, a rebound, two assists and two blocks.
“We didn’t play up to our potential tonight,” said head coach Ryan Groves. “It took us a while to get started and by the time we got going we had already dug ourselves into a hole. You have to come ready to play from the tip and we weren’t ready to do that tonight.”
Groves was pleased with the help off the bench after Senior Bree Frailley came out with an injury early in the game.
“Ava Lannum gave us some quality offensive minutes. We really needed that after Bree went down,” he said. “Obviously, we are going to miss her and it hurts us when she’s not on the floor.”
Danielle Reynolds also gave the team some help, according to Groves.
“Danielle is the strongest girl on our team and we really need her strength with rebounding the ball and being strong when she’s in the post,” he said.
Sarah Miller put the first four points on the board for the Lady Cougars at home against Paducah-Tilghman last Thursday. Kashlynn Rice went over defenders for a basket and Danielle Reynolds put up two, ending the first quarter with McLean trailing 8-9.
Rice sank a foul shot before Miller scooped up a loose ball and cashed it in to tie the game at 11 with 5:30 left in the half. Ava Lannum netted two free throws and Miller assisted Rice in the paint, sending the teams to the locker room still knotted up at 15-15.
Lannum drove in the baseline for a layup that gave the Lady Cougars the lead early in the second half, but the Blue Tornado struck back and pulled ahead by six.
Miller gave a couple assists to Rice and Sarah Larkin to narrow the gap. Rice then added another basket and Larkin followed with a dribble-drive and shoot to end the third quarter with McLean behind 34-25.
Larkin added four more points early in the final quarter, but Paducah soon had an 11-point lead. Kenadi Level assisted Miller with a long three and Miller added another triple score from the top of the key. Rice scrambled for a ball going out of bounds and swatted it back to Level with an assist. Level then returned the favor with a full-court drive and assist to Rice.
Level and Rice both added several shots from the line to keep chipping away at the Tornado’s lead. Rice then grabbed a rebound and put it back up as she was falling backwards for a basket that tied the game at 45 with 15 seconds left on the clock. Paducah-Tilghman ultimately secured the win with a couple foul shots, 47-45.
Kashlynn Rice led the Lady Cougars with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sarah Miller had a couple threes and a total of 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Sarah Larkin had eight points, five boards, three steals, two blocks and an assist. Kenadi Level had four points and the same in rebounds and assists along with three steals.
Ava Lannum had four points, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Danielle Reynolds had a basket, a rebound and a block. Katie McCoy had two rebounds and a block. Mallory Hampton had a rebound and a steal.
“These girls came ready to play tonight, and even though we didn’t come out on top we showed a lot of heart and didn’t quit when we got down,” said Groves. “Tilghman is a very athletic team and we knew it was going to be a battle. I am proud of the way our girls responded.”
Kashlynn Rice stepped up and played like a senior should, according to Groves.
“With Bree out, Kash really put the team on her shoulders and gave us that leadership we needed,” he said. “She played really well defensively against a very athletic team and she was able to get her hands on a lot of passes to help disrupt their offense. Overall, this was by far her best complete game of the season.”
Sarah Miller also had a great game.
“Sarah is getting more comfortable shooting the midrange jumper which keeps the defense honest,” Groves said. “They can no longer guard her as just a three-point threat because she can take you off the dribble and pull up for a 12-footer.”
McLean County ended the week with a game last Saturday at Grayson County. The Lady Cougars had lost 49-37 to Grayson at home earlier in season and were ready for a re-match, jumping ahead 13-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Grayson County edged out front 23-22 by the half and the rest of the game was a fierce battle. The fight went down to the final second with Grayson County coming out on top 42-41.
Sarah Miller and Kashlynn Rice both led the Lady Cougars with nine points. Danielle Reynolds put up seven points in the game. Ava Lannum had six points and Sarah Larkin added five. Mallory Hampton sank a three-pointer and Kenadi Level added a bucket.
“We knew going in we had to keep them from getting hot at the three-point line,” said Groves. “We didn’t do that and let them make seven which was really the difference in the game.”
Grayson County hit three consecutive three-pointers to start the second half and that put McLean County in a hole.
“We did a really good job of fighting back and had an opportunity to win it after Sarah Miller hit a three to bring us within one with about six seconds left,” Groves said. “After a timeout, Ava Lannum stole the ball and was able to get a shot up to win it, but the shot fell just short.”
The girls continue to play good basketball, Groves said.
“We are heading in the right direction as we get ready for district matchups going forward,” he said. “We want to be playing our best basketball come tournament time and I believe we are on the right track to do just that.”
McLean County will host Ohio County for a girls’ and boys’ varsity game on Friday, Jan. 20. The Lady Cougars will play at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. The girls will end the week on the road against Webster County at the Lady Mustang Classic in Greenville on Jan. 21. Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.