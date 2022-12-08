The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team started the 2022-23 season with losses on the road and at home. The Lady Cougars fell 81-30 at Greenwood on Nov. 29. McLean County hosted Todd County Central on Dec. 2 and came up short 64-43. The Lady Cougars ended the week with a 43-25 loss at home against Warren East.
McLean County fell behind early against the Lady Gators in the season opener last Tuesday and could not recover, trailing 37-12 at the half. Greenwood finished the game with an 81-30 win.
Sarah Miller led the Lady Cougars with seven points and five rebounds. Rachel Schutte had a couple three pointers and three boards. Danielle Reynolds also had six points along with nine rebounds and a steal. Kenadi Level had four points, two each in rebounds and assists as well as a steal.
Sarah Larkin put up four points, grabbed the same in boards and added an assist. Kashlynn Rice had three points, two each in rebounds and assists, a steal and a block. Ava Lannum grabbed three boards and made a block. Mallory Hampton had a rebound.
“They are a veteran led team and with our youth and varsity inexperience we knew it would be a tough battle,” said head coach Ryan Groves.
Sarah Larkin, Katie McCoy and Kenadi Level all did good jobs of running the guard positions, according to Groves.
“They did a pretty good job of handling ball pressure, and I felt like played how point guards should play,” he said. “Setting up offenses and driving the gaps when the opportunity presents itself is something we struggled with last year at that position, but the three of those young ladies did a good job against one of the best teams we will play all season.”
Sarah Miller gave an inbound pass to Sarah Larkin driving into the paint to put the first points on the board for McLean County at home last Friday. Miller then sank a three-pointer before Kashlynn Rice grabbed a rebound and made a full-court drive ending with an assist to Larkin. The first quarter stayed close before the Lady Rebels pulled away by four in the final seconds.
Level drove in with a no-look pass out to Miller for another three before she made a theft at half- court and quickly cashed it in for two with an easy layup. Todd County then went on a 12-point run to end the first half with a 33-17 advantage.
Level drove the baseline for two before giving a bounce-pass assist in the paint to Katie McCoy. Rice, McCoy and Ava Lannum netted a few foul shots before Rachel Schutte assisted McCoy with a three-pointer. Rice took assists from Miller and Level for a couple more buckets and Larkin added four points in the final minutes, but the Lady Rebels took the win 64-43.
Kashlynn Rice led McLean County with 10 points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Sarah Larkin had eight points and five boards. Katie McCoy had seven points, four rebounds and an assist. Sarah Miller had a couple three-pointers, three rebounds and two each in steals and assists.
Kenadi Level also had six points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals. Danielle Reynolds had three points, two boards and an assist. Ava Lannum hit both her free throws and had two rebounds along with a steal. Rachel Schutte added a free throw while Mallory Hampton grabbed a rebound.
“Turnovers killed us tonight and we gave up way too many points in the paint,” said Groves. “We still have a lot to work on, but the girls continue to work hard and I’m proud of the improvements we keep making.”
The Lady Cougars struck first and started the game strong against Warren East last Saturday, leading for most of the first quarter. Sarah Miller assisted Kenadi Level before Kashlynn Rice drove around defenders in the paint for two more. The McLean County offense covered two-thirds of the court with three quick passes, Rice to Miller with an assist to Rachel Schutte. The Lady Raiders then snuck ahead by two, but it was short-lived when Level threw up a half-court shot at the buzzer to regain the lead 11-10.
The second quarter stayed close, but Warren East inched out front 23-18 at the half and then went on an 18-3 run after intermission to pull away for good. Level gave an over-the-head backwards pass to Larkin for a bucket, but the game ended with a 43-25 win for the Lady Raiders.
Katie McCoy led the home team with seven points, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Kenadi Level had five points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Rachel Schutte had four points and the same in boards along with a steal. Danielle Reynolds had three points and an assist.
Sarah Miller had a basket, three boards, two assists and a steal. Sarah Larkin had a bucket, a rebound, an assist and a block. Kashlynn Rice had a basket, four boards, a steal and a block. Ava Lannum grabbed three rebounds and made a steal.
“We were in the game all the way up until the fourth quarter,” said Groves.
A couple players went down in the final minutes with injuries and the Lady Cougars were left with only seven players.
“We just ran out of gas,” added Groves.
This first week has been a test, according to Groves.
“We played some really good teams, and five of our nine varsity girls played six games this week when you include the JV games,” he said. “That’s a tall task for anybody and I can’t be any prouder of these girls for the fight they put in each night.”
McLean County will be on the road to Ohio County on Friday, Dec. 2. The Lady Cougars varsity will play at 6 p.m. followed by a boys’ varsity game at 7:30 p.m. The Ladies will play at Hancock County on Saturday. Tipoff is 2:30 p.m.
