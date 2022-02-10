The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team played only one game last week before the weather caused cancellations. The Lady Cougars hosted Daviess County on Feb. 1 and fell 54-43 to the Lady Panthers.
Sarah Miller assisted Alyssa Burrough with a three-pointer to put McLean County on the board last Tuesday. Daviess County scored a couple of times before Amanda Ecton scrambled on the floor to fight for a rebound, swiping the ball out to Alyssa Burrough who quickly scooped it up.
Burrough then passed it off to Natalie Patterson who gave an immediate assist back to Ecton, ready at the basket to put it in ending the first quarter with the Lady Cougars trailing 6-5.
Daviess County opened the second quarter with a three-pointer, but Ecton took an assist from Patterson for a quick basket before adding a couple foul shots on a later play.
Kashlynn Rice took the ball on a fast break and made a bounce-pass assist in the paint to Ecton ready and waiting to tie it up at 11 with 3:40 left in the half.
Bree Frailley then assisted Maria Blades with an NBA three-pointer to give the Lady Cougars a one-point lead with just over two minutes left. Daviess County got to the rim and added a foul shot to edge out front 16-14 by the half.
Rice drove into the paint with another bounce-pass to Frailley this time to jump start McLean in the second half. Miller inbounded the ball to Frailley who turned and immediately shot an assist to Miller who had set up shop outside the arc.
Miller then added another three-point jumper to keep McLean County within one, but the Lady Panthers went on a 6-0 run to pull ahead. Rice drove in against defenders with a successful layup before Miller assisted Frailley with a three.
Blades took an assist from Miller and sank a triple pointer from the corner to end the third quarter with the Lady Cougars down 37-30.
Daviess County padded their lead a little before Burrough went in and up for two and Patterson netted a couple foul shots. Blades then took an assist from Patterson for another long shot before driving in with a layup over defenders. Frailley went around the outside and snuck in to the basket for a deuce.
Miller gave an inbound assist to Patterson at the basket who went up for a successful shot flanked by defenders. McLean County fought hard in the final minutes, but could not close the gap and the Lady Panthers took the win 54-43.
Maria Blades led the Lady Cougars with triple threes and a total of 11 points, a rebound and two steals. Amanda Ecton had eight points, six rebounds, three steals and a block.
Bree Frailley had seven points, four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal. Sarah Miller had a couple three-pointers and two each in rebounds and assists.
Alyssa Burrough had five points, four rebounds and a steal. Natalie Patterson had four points, a rebound, five assists and two steals. Kashlynn Rice had a basket, a board, two assists and a steal.
Head coach Ryan Groves felt the team took a step back defensively in this game.
“We missed defensive assignments and stood flat-footed most of the night,” Groves said. “Not everyone was rotating like they were supposed to and it led to easy baskets for them. We are a better defensive team than what we showed tonight.”
“We were OK offensively, but we missed some easy shots that would have given us the lead several times throughout the game,” said Groves. “You have to take advantage of those opportunities and we didn’t do that.”
Groves stated that Amanda Ecton and Maria Blades gave the team very good minutes off the bench.
“They worked hard on both ends of the floor and they helped keep us in the game,” Ecton said.
The Lady Cougars will host Grayson County tonight, Feb. 10, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. McLean County will play Whitesville Trinity at home on Saturday for a game at 3:30 p.m.
