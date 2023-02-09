The McLean County High School girls basketball team spent last week on the road.
The Lady Cougars came up short 43-39 in a battle at Daviess County on Feb. 2. McLean County faced Breckinridge County in the Ruoff Mortgage Classic held at the Sportscenter on Feb. 3, falling 59-32 to the Lady Tigers.
Daviess County had a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter and the Lady Panthers were ahead 28-21 at the half. McLean County fought back after halftime and held Daviess County to only four points, tying the game at 32 by the end of the third quarter. The final period went back and forth, ending with a 43-39 win for Daviess County.
Kenadi Level was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Bree Frailley had eight points, five boards, an assist, a steal and a block. Sarah Miller had seven points, five rebounds and two steals.
Rachel Schutte had six points and four boards. Sarah Larkin had four points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had three points, eight boards, an assist and a block. Katie McCoy had a basket and a steal.
“This was one of our better games of the season, and every girl that got on the floor contributed in some way,” shared head coach Ryan Groves.
The team had trouble with Adalyn Ayer in the first half and allowed her to get comfortable on the offensive end scoring 16 points, according to Groves.
“We made some adjustments during halftime and decided to chase her with Sarah Larkin in the second half and she did a great job,” Groves said. “She kept the ball out of Ayer’s hands and played really good on-the-ball defense. That was huge for us because Larkin was able to get her out of her rhythm. Larkin also came up big on the boards for us with eight rebounds.”
While the score did not come out in their favor, the girls wanted this win and they definitely played hard enough to deserve it, according to Groves.
“It just wasn’t our night, but we did a lot of really good things,” he said. “Daviess County beat us over Christmas by thirteen points. So, for us to go in their house and take them down to the final minutes of the game just shows how much our team has improved.”
McLean County fell behind early and could not recover against Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter last Friday. The Lady Tigers were up nine points at the end of the first quarter and leading 26-12 at the half. The Lady Cougars scored 10 points in both quarters of the second half, but Breckinridge County took the win 59-32.
Bree Frailley led McLean with eight points, seven rebounds, five blocks and an assist. Kenadi Level had a couple three-pointers along with four rebounds and an assist. Sarah Larkin hit all four of her free throws, grabbed eight boards and made a block.
Kashlynn Rice also had four points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Sarah Miller had a three-pointer, four boards, a steal and an assist. Rachel Schutte had a three-pointer, three rebounds and a block. Anna Miller had a basket, two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Danielle Reynolds had a bucket and two boards. Ava Lannum made two steals and grabbed a rebound. Mallory Hampton snagged a rebound.
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Hopkinsville for a varsity only game tonight, Feb. 9, with tipoff at 6:15 p.m. McLean County will host University Heights Academy on Saturday at noon.
The Lady Cougars will begin next week with a couple of home games. They will play Butler County on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Henderson County on Valentine’s Day at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.