The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team ended the 2021-22 regular season with a couple tough losses. The Lady Cougars fell 69-30 at Henderson County on Feb. 15. McLean County lost 49-28 at home against Union County on Feb. 18.
The Lady Cougars fell behind early at Henderson last Tuesday and were trailing 43-14 at the half. The Lady Colonels continued to pull away for a 69-30 win over McLean.
Kashlynn Rice led the Lady Cougars with 11 points, four rebounds, a steal and an assist. Sarah Miller had a couple three-pointers and a total of eight points, a rebound, three steals and two assists.
Natalie Patterson had six points and two assists. Bree Frailley had three points and the same in rebounds along with a steal. Alyssa Burrough had a basket, a rebound, two steals and an assist. Maria Blades had three rebounds and an assist. Amanda Ecton grabbed four boards and a steal. Laila Bell made an assist in the game.
“We played hard, but we had too many lapses defensively,” shared head coach Ryan Groves. “We were ball watching which allowed them to get open cuts in the lane for easy baskets. The second half they mainly played zone against us which helped us work on our zone offense. We needed that going into post season and we got some good rotation in it that lead to a couple layups. You never want to lose or get beat, but we continued to play hard and hopefully we can carry that into next week.”
The Lady Braves jumped out to a 9-0 lead over McLean at home last Friday before Alyssa Burrough assisted Amanda Ecton with a basket and one after drawing a foul.
Ecton and Kashlynn Rice then sank some foul shots. Sarah Larkin assisted Sarah Miller with a three-pointer from the corner to end the first half with the Lady Cougars trailing 28-9.
Natalie Patterson drove into the paint with an old-fashioned three point play to start the second half. Ecton tapped the ball away for Rice to scoop up and draw a foul on the shot.
Rice then dribbled around a defender and turned for a successful basket. Patterson grabbed a rebound and went on a full-court dash, assisting Ecton in the paint for two.
Laila Bell dropped one in the bucket before Maria Blades made a theft and passed it off to Rice who went in for a layup. Rice assisted Sarah Miller with a long three before Patterson gave an assist to Rice who took it to the rim. Bell made a big block to end the game with Union County claiming the 49-28 win.
Kashlynn Rice led McLean County again with 10 points, three each in rebounds and steals, an assists and a block. Amanda Ecton had six points, seven boards and a steal.
Sarah Miller had a couple three-pointers and a rebound. Natalie Patterson had three points, four boards, two assists and a steal. Laila Bell had a basket and a block.
Alyssa Burrough had a free throw, a rebound and an assist. Bree Frailley had three rebounds and a block. Maria Blades had two rebounds and a steal. Sarah Larkin had a rebound and an assist. Hannah Bolton and Rachel Schutte each grabbed a rebound.
“We weren’t ready to play,” said Groves. “We came out flat and made a lot of unforced turnovers early which led to points on their end. I did feel like our bench came in and gave us a spark towards the end of the half.”
The Lady Cougars faced off against Muhlenberg County in the first round of the 10th District tournament earlier this week at Muhlenberg County High School.
