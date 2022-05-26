The McLean County High School softball team ended the 2022 season in the first round of the 10th District Tournament in Calhoun on May 16. The Lady Cougars fell 10-0 to Ohio County.
Amanda Ecton was named to the All-Academic Team and Olivia Baird was named to the All-District Team for the 10th District.
The Lady Cougars were holding their own against the Lady Eagles and the game was a stalemate through the first three innings. Amanda Ecton ran up and snagged a catch at the grass for the first out. Third baseman Kelsy Powell scooped up a worm burner and slung it to Claire Hudson who stretched out for the catch at first. Catcher Leah Searcy caught a pop fly at the fence to end the first frame.
Second baseman Shelby Atherton got the ball and threw it to Hudson for an out in the second inning. An encore performance from Atherton to Hudson provided the second out. Shortstop Ava Lannum got in on the action with a throw to first base to finish off the Lady Eagles that frame.
The McLean County defense started the bottom of the third inning with a double play. Powell caught a pop fly at third and threw the runner out trying to get back to second base with Atherton there for the catch. Atherton scooped up a roller and flipped it to Hudson on first to end the frame.
Ohio County got the bats going in the fourth inning and scored eight runs. Amanda Ecton caught several balls at center field for outs throughout the rest of the game and Ava Lannum did the same at shortstop. Hudson caught a pop in foul territory by the Lady Eagles dugout. Powell grabbed up another grounder at third and got it to Hudson for an out. Olivia Baird caught a ball in right field to end the game with a 10-0 win for Ohio County.
Amber Willis was in the circle for the Lady Cougars. The pitcher surrendered seven runs on four hits over four and a third innings. Ryleigh Durham threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen, allowing three runs on one hit.
Olivia Baird had a single for McLean County and Claire Hudson had the most chances in the field with seven. Hudson had all seven putouts with zero errors.
The Lady Cougars ended their season with a 4-19 record.
