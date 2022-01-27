The McLean County High School girls basketball team had a couple near misses in district games on the road last week. The Lady Cougars came up short 42-39 at Muhlenberg County on Jan. 18 before falling 43-39 at Ohio County on January 20.
McLean County ended the week with a 57-29 loss to highly-ranked Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter Shootout on Jan. 22.
The Lady Cougars had a tight first quarter against the Lady Mustangs with McLean trailing by just four at the buzzer. Muhlenberg County’s Aven Profitt got hot from outside the arc in the second quarter and the Lady Mustangs were out front 32-20 by intermission.
McLean County made some adjustments at the half that helped change the momentum in the second half, according to head coach Ryan Groves. The Lady Cougars narrowed the gap to just seven by the end of the third quarter and edged out front by one with just under four minutes left to play. Muhlenberg County pulled ahead again from the foul line and claimed the 42-39 win over McLean.
The Lady Cougars out-performed Muhlenberg County on stats in all areas but one. McLean County had more rebounds on both ends of the court, a higher free throw percentage, more defensive stops, more successful layups, more points in the paint and off the bench. Muhlenberg County had a slightly higher overall field goal percentage and that is what gave the Lady Mustangs the narrow margin for the win.
Kashlynn Rice carried the team offensively, according to Groves and led the Lady Cougars with 15 points, three rebounds and a steal. Alyssa Burrough had seven points, nine boards and three steals.
Bree Frailley had six points, eight rebounds, an assist and three each in steals and blocks. Sarah Miller had five points, three rebounds, two each in steals and assists along with a block.
Natalie Patterson had four points, a rebound and an assist. Amanda Ecton had a basket, five boards, a steal and an assist. Maria Blades had a rebound and an assist.
“We wanted to keep Profitt from getting open looks from the outside; we failed to do that in the first half and that hurt us,” said Groves. “We switched up our defense and pressed them more in the second half. We caused some turnovers and were able to build confidence. We did a much better job on their shooters as well. We were able to hold (Muhlenberg’s lead scorer) Profitt scoreless in the second half.”
Coach Groves shared that when the Lady Cougars took the lead in the final minutes, they wanted to be patient and pull off the win. “In those moments you have to take care of the ball and we didn’t,” Groves said. “We made some costly turnovers and took some bad shots. We still had our chances, but it just wasn’t our night.”
Groves stated that McLean and Muhlenberg are very evenly matched teams and they will meet again on January 28. “If we come out ready to play and start that game like we finished this one, then the outcome is probably different. We just have to figure out how to put a full game together and not just a half. Once we figure that out, we will be OK.”
The Lady Cougars started strong against the Lady Eagles in Hartford last Thursday. Sarah Miller assisted Maria Blades with a 3-pointer before driving the baseline for a basket of her own.
Kashlynn Rice assisted Bree Frailley with a bucket before Frailley added another two points with a put-back off the glass. Blades gave an assist to Frailley with a twist at the basket for a deuce and Miller assisted Alyssa Burrough with a three from the corner to end the first quarter with McLean up 14-5.
The Lady Cougars increased their lead to 12 before Ohio County went on a 14-0 run to sneak out front 22-20 at the half. McLean County tied the game up twice in the second half and edged out front by a single point after a shot from outside the arc by Rice late in the game, but the Lady Eagles toed the line well and sealed the win 43-39.
Alyssa Burrough and Bree Frailley both led McLean County with eight points. Sarah Miller had seven points and Natalie Patterson added six. Kashlynn Rice had five points and Maria Blades sank a 3-pointer. Amanda Ecton had a basket in the game.
“The final minute of the first half was the difference in the ballgame,” said Groves. “We fought back in the second half, but failed defensive assignments and that killed us. I still believe we are the better team.”
The Lady Cougars scored first against Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter last Saturday. It would be the last lead for McLean County over the Lady Tigers who are ranked second in RPI standings for the 3rd Region. Breckinridge County continued to pull away throughout the game and ended with a 57-29 win over McLean.
Alyssa Burrough was perfect from the line and led the Lady Cougars with a 3-pointer and a total of seven points. Kashlynn Rice had five points in the game. Sarah Miller and Maria Blades each sank a 3-pointer. Natalie Patterson, Amanda Ecton and Bree Frailley also had three points on the night and Laila Bell added a basket.
“We let them speed us up and we didn’t execute our press offense,” Groves shared. “We were playing their game instead of ours. Good teams try to control the tempo of the game and we let Breck do that.”
The Lady Cougars will host Muhlenberg County for a varsity game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, followed by a boys varsity game against the Mustangs at 7:45 p.m. The 50th Anniversary Teams will be recognized at halftime of each game. McLean County will host Daviess County on Feb. 1 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.