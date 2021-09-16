The McLean County High School volleyball team had only one match last week.
The Lady Cougars participated in the 3rd Region All “A” tournament at Whitesville Trinity on Saturday.
McLean County fell 2-0 to Trinity.
The Lady Cougars lost both sets to the Lady Raiders, 25-15 and 25-15. Stat leaders for McLean were the following: Claire Hudson—two aces, 10 digs, six blocks, and a kill; Addison Horn — 17 digs, a block, and a kill; Kylie Ward—two aces, three assists, and seven digs; Jessica Briones—15 digs; Jenna Capps—13 digs.
Head coach Zach Hardison felt the extra practice time last week led to some great progress on some areas of weakness.
“We cut our service errors down to just one missed serve per set and we had nearly no dig errors, averaging just two dig errors per set against a really good offensive Trinity team,” he said.
Hardison shared that the next area of focus for the team is being more disciplined in their defensive scheme and learning to produce kills with their offensive opportunities.
“Our downfall in the Trinity match shifted from service and dig errors to hitting errors. We are making progress one step at a time and I know with our talent we can now focus on scoring at a more efficient clip,” he said.
The Lady Cougars will host Hopkins County Central on Monday, Sept. 20. The first serve is at 7:30 p.m.
