The McLean County High School girls basketball team had a win and a loss on the road last week. The Lady Cougars sealed an impressive 56-45 win over Hopkinsville on Feb. 9 before falling 50-30 at Warren East on Feb. 11.
The first quarter against the Lady Tigers was tight, ending with a tie at nine. McLean County then jumped out front by nine by the half with a score of 28-19. The Lady Cougars maintained the advantage for the rest of the game, leading by 10 at the end of the third and winning the game by 11 with a final score of 56-45.
McLean County not only outscored Hopkinsville, but topped the Lady Tigers on several other stats throughout the game. The Lady Cougars racked up more rebounds, assists, blocks, deflections, recoveries and defensive stops to help them on their way to victory.
Bree Frailley and Kenadi Level both led McLean County with 11 points. Frailley had a double-double with 12 rebounds, two assists and five blocks in the game. Level added six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had eight points and three each in rebounds and steals. Sarah Miller had seven points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Sarah Larkin had six points, three rebounds and three assists. Anna Miller also had six points along with two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Katie McCoy sank a three-pointer, grabbed a rebound and made an assist. Rachel Schutte had a basket, three boards and three blocks. Ava Lannum had a bucket, three rebounds, an assist and a block.
Head coach Ryan Groves felt the team played a well-rounded game.
“We are starting to get our full team healthy and it showed tonight,” Groves said. “In the second quarter, we had seven different players score which is great for us going forward.”
Several players helped contribute to the win in different ways, according to Groves.
“Bree had a good night all around, getting back into her groove since returning from injury. Kenadi seemed more relaxed tonight which is what we need from her. She let the game come to her, and that’s a big plus for us. Kash did a great job defensively with four deflections and three steals. Those are things you don’t always see in the headlines, but are very important contributions. Sarah Larkin handled the ball well for us tonight and also read the defensive really well which led to her getting a couple of easy baskets off of backdoor cuts. Sarah Miller was flashing to the open spots in the middle of the floor and she made a couple of 12-footers for us which kept the defense honest early in the second half.”
Groves commented that 15 assists as a team is huge.
“That lets us know we are moving on offense, but more importantly it means we are seeing and getting the ball to the open girl,” he said. “We are constantly working on cutting to the open spot and going where the defense isn’t. Now we are starting to see those cuts and reversing the ball quicker, and it paid off tonight.”
The Lady Cougars fell behind early in Bowling Green last Saturday and were trailing 13-2 at the end of the first quarter. McLean County doubled the points scored by the Lady Raiders in the second quarter, cutting the deficit nearly in half by intermission, 18-12. Bowling Green answered back in the second half and pulled away for a 50-30 win.
The Miller sisters led the Lady Cougars in scoring with seven points each. Sarah added a rebound, two steals, an assist and a block. Anna had two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Bree Frailley had five points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Rachel Schutte had four points, three boards and a block. Kenadi Level had a three-pointer, five rebounds and a steal. Kashlynn Rice had three each in points, rebounds and steals along with an assist. Danielle Reynolds made a free throw while Sarah Larkin had a rebound and two assists. Ava Lannum grabbed four boards and made a block.
“We weren’t ready to play and came out flat,” Groves said. “We let our frustration and their physicality get in our heads which we can’t afford to do. All the teams here on out are going to be physical and aggressive. We are going to have to do a much better job handling that type of pressure going forward.”
After home games earlier this week, the Lady Cougars will play their final regular season game at Union County on Friday, Feb. 17, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. McLean County will host the 10th District tournament next week. The Lady Cougars will play against Ohio County on Monday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.
