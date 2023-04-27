Lake Levels
Lake Levels as of April 23:
Kentucky Lake (Upper)
Normal: — ft.
Present: 358.1 ft.
Change: — ft.
Temp: 65°
Kentucky Lake (Lower)
Normal: 302 ft.
Present: 301.4 ft.
Change: -0.6 ft.
Temp: 65°
Lake Barkley (Upper)
Normal: — ft.
Present: 358.2 ft.
Change: — ft.
Temp: 65°
Lake Barkley (Lower)
Normal: 302 ft.
Present: 303.6 ft.
Change: +1.6 ft.
Temp: 65°
River Stages as of April 23:
Green River at Calhoun
Flood Stage: 23 ft.
Present: 11.43 ft.
Change from Previous Day: +0.2 ft.
Green River at Paradise
Flood Stage: 380 ft.
Present: 366.18 ft.
Change from Previous Day: +0.33 ft.
