LUEBBERING, MISSOURI — Larry Dale Fulkerson, 78, of Luebbering, Missouri, went to sing with the angels on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro, Kentucky, surrounded by his wife and girls. Larry Dale was born and raised in Livermore, Kentucky and a 1963 graduate of Livermore High School. After leaving the Army, he was a design engineer and owned a Christmas tree farm in Luebbering, Missouri, where he has spent the last 36 years with his wife, Brenda. Larry Dale loved to share his passion for music; whether it was with his Good Times band, community benefits, or sitting on the back porch singing and strumming his guitar.
Larry Dale is survived by his wife, Brenda Fulkerson; a daughter, Stacy J. Logsdon; his grand-girls and their families, Tori Edwards (Drew) & Shelby and Page Thompson (Austin), Meredith & Ella; a son and his family, Jesse Dale Fulkerson (Kim) & Wyatt; a brother, Vernon Fulkerson; a sister, Sheila Wilson (Charlie); and a niece, AErin Greco (Mike) & their children.
Graveside services were held at Friday at Pleasant Hope Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Dr. Richard Sams officiated.
The Larry Dale Fulkerson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Heartford House; C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathens Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Larry Dale at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.