OWENSBORO — Larry Harris, 83, of Owensboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lawrence Edward Harris was born June 24, 1938, in Sellersburg, Indiana, to the late George and Mary Alice Harris, was married to the former Doretta Jean Howard on Sept. 19, 1980, and was better known as “Larry” to both his family and friends. Larry retired as a district manager from United Parcel Service in Louisville and was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church in Owensboro. He enjoyed collecting cars, traveling and was an accomplished woodworker. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hayden Harris, who died June 10, 2017, and by a step-son, Steve Hayden, and by a step-daughter, Shelly Hayden.
Survivors include two sons, Brent Harris (Carol Forsythe) of Pensacola, Florida, and Kent Harris of Charlestown, Indiana; a step son, Brent Hayden (Carol) of Calhoun; several grandchildren; and two sisters, Lorita King of Scottsburg, Indiana, and Jane Harris of Sellersburg, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Friends may visit with Larry’s family from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
Larry’s services will be streamed live on HYPERLINK at www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Friday.
