SLAUGHTERS — Larry Miller, 80, of Slaughters, Kentucky, formerly of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun with his loving wife at his side.
Larry Ray Miller was born Nov. 27, 1941, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late John Robert and Mary Jane Harreld Miller and was married to the former Nina Lucille Daugherty on March 16, 1992. Larry retired from the sawmill and was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Nina Miller; a son, David Miller of Bowling Green; two step sons, Mike McKinney and Sam McKinney (Jane) both of Owensboro; two step daughters, Doris Jewell of Beech Grove and Betty McKinney of Slaughters; a grandson, Clutch Miller; several step grandchildren; several step great grandchildren; and several cousins.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Robert Sandefur officiated. Burial took place at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Share your memories and photos of Larry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
