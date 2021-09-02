McLean County is mourning who some consider a Renaissance woman.
Euleen Rector Rickard, co-founder of the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center, died Aug. 22. She was 98.
David Scott, the museum’s board president, said the museum was founded by Rickard and her late husband, Alvin, in 1999, before Scott joined the museum in 2011.
“She was almost everything you would like to see in a human being,” Scott said. “She was intelligent. She also had a sense of humor, but she was also dignified — in the good sense, classy. She always dressed well, and everything (was) in place.”
“She was strict and wanted to do everything in a professional way and a way it should be done,” said Anita Austill, the museum’s board curator. “If you did something that wasn’t right, she didn’t mind (telling) you. But she would praise you if you did anything good.”
Rickard was responsible for bringing family archives to the museum after the West-Central Kentucky Family Research Association in Owensboro shut down in 2011. The association contacted Rickard to see if she would be interested in taking their artifacts, books and files. Rickard didn’t hesitate.
The museum has now become an extensive research library for the county and 19 neighboring counties. The museum also includes over 800 surnames and research books.
Though Scott said that he did not get to know Rickard on a deep personal level, he was happy to be able to share some of the same interests, such as being an avid reader.
“She loved to read, and she shared books with me,” Scott said. “We had the same taste in books, a lot of them.”
Joan Huff, Rickard’s eldest daughter, notes that Rickard’s interest in genealogy was strong since Rickard was a child.
“I think it goes back a lot longer than the current museum and (the West-Central Kentucky Family Research Association),” Huff said. “Her father was one of 12 children, and I think that just trying to keep contact with all of them and all of their families and their kids; everything just intrigued her. And she kept up with everybody. She was very passionate about keeping up with all the people in the family.”
Rickard’s fascination continued when she married her husband and became keen on record collection.
“My father’s mother’s family always had yearly reunions, and (my mother) put these books together — binders just full of genealogy going back to … the 70s, when she first started,” Huff said. “And (my mother) would take these books to the reunion and people got interested … .
“She had a passion for history and for people.”
Austill and Scott said Rickard’s passion for genealogy for the museum was evident and resonates with others.
“That’s one thing that I think keeps us going, because of her passion,” Austill said.
Austill and Scott said that Rickard was approachable and willing to talk to anyone.
“She could meet anybody,” Austill said. “She could talk to anybody about anything.”
“She had a good personality but … she was studious and serious,” Scott said. “But at the same time, she could break out in a laugh. She was the whole package. She was somebody that I looked (at) as a mentor… . She was a good influence on everybody when she was around.”
Micki McLaughlin, an out-of-state visitor of the museum, did not meet Rickard but was more than thankful to Rickard for creating the center for her family to learn about its own history.
“My husband, his twin brother, his wife, and I are in town to do research for the McLaughlin family from the 1830s to the 1860s,” McLaughlin said. “We are just so pleased to have this facility … that (Euleen) made possible. We came specifically from Texas and Utah to come to this building to do the research. We’re thankful that she did what she did to make this all possible for us.”
The museum is grateful to Rickard’s contributions to the county and will continue to have her drive and legacy live on for years to come.
“Euleen led by example and pushed us to do our best,” said Vicki Ventura, board secretary and treasurer. “She gave of herself for years to make this museum and research center a top-notch place, and we owe it to her to keep it that way and carry on her legacy.”
“I worked with Euleen for about 20 years at the Treasure House,” said Edwina Stiles, volunteer at the Treasure House, which is located next door to the museum. “She was always helpful to me. She always helped me get things that I needed here. I’ll miss her very much.”
“She was the glue,” Scott said. “When I was up here working and tired and rather be somewhere else, I’d think about her. And I told her this one time. I told her ‘You’re the reason I keep going.’ We did a lot of what we did because of her. And her vision was to have (this museum), and she never gave up on it.”
“The way I look at it, we’re standing in her shadow. We can’t take her place,” Austill said. “I really loved her.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
