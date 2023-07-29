Nearly a month ago, Penny and Terry Lambert opened The Lord’s Table Ministries Thrift Store at 631-B Henton Street in Livermore.
The couple attends Buck Creek Baptist Church, and prior to opening the store, they would travel on foreign mission trips.
“We’ve been to Honduras and we just got back from Guatemala,” Penny Lambert said. “We’re always taking things with us there or we need money to get medical supplies, so people have been donating.”
The donations have been enough to fill up two 8x10 storage sheds at the Lambert’s home.
“We kept thinking we need to open a thrift store to help us raise money, but we also wanted to do it in a community where we could help, not that it’s just for us,” Penny Lambert said.
The couple began to pray.
“The Lord just worked it out for us to be here,” Penny Lambert said. “We picked Livermore because there are no thrift stores here, and we’re from Ohio County, which is just like here, and there are a lot of people that need help.”
Penny Lambert said the community feedback and outreach has gone tremendously well.
“Everyone has been so kind and has brought in donations about every day,” she said. “We plan on giving a part of our money to the food pantry in Island to help people in the community.”
Besides paying the rent, the Lamberts do not plan on using the proceeds and will instead put it back into mission work and the community.
Two years ago, the couple began their own nonprofit organization, which is named The Lord’s Table Ministries.
“Everybody is welcome at the house of the Lord, we don’t exclude anybody,” Penny Lambert said. “At that table, the Lord can provide you with anything, like food, shelter and clothing.”
Now the couple has added the thrift store, which Penny Lambert said has stayed busy.
“Everybody that has come in has said the community has needed this so bad,” she said.
For customers curious as to what is in the store, Penny Lambert will host a Facebook Live at least every other day.
“I try to go slowly through the store to show what is new and what I just put out,” she said. “People are following that and will come in and say they saw the items on the videos.”
Despite having opened less than a month ago, the Lamberts are already seeing the possibility of needing a larger space.
“That would have to be up to the Lord,” Penny Lambert said. “We’ve looked here in the county and there are a lot of empty buildings, but it’s just finding out who owns them.”
For more information about the store, visit The Lord’s Table Ministries Thrift Store on Facebook or call {span}270-256-9174.
