The Livermore Enhancement Foundation (LEF) launched its “Raise the Roof” capital campaign on Feb. 13 to raise money for the 304 Main St. project.
LEF purchased the former Livermore Furniture and Hardware building on Nov. 4 with the help of a “major donor,” according to Ralph Thacker, chairman of the foundation.
“It’s going to take friends of Livermore to preserve this building,” Thacker said.
Thacker said LEF is hoping to raise $150,000 to restore and renovated the building, which was built more than 100 years ago, to create Livermore Mercantile, which will be a collection of different shops.
“The goal is to stop the water from coming into the building, that’s what’s causing deterioration, and we want to replace the roof to its historic design,” Thacker said.
Thacker said LEF is hoping to be able to complete the roof work over the summer before more rainfall makes its way into the area.
“I think this is the only way it’s going to get done — pitching in and helping,” Thacker said. “I believe in miracles.”
Eleven windows are also expected to have to be replaced upstairs in the building.
“Just doing that alone is going to make the building look so much better,” Thacker said. “Right now, there are windows that are boarded up and in different states of decomposition.”
LEF is hosting its fourth community clean out of the building on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the 304 Main St. location. A chili and hot dog lunch will be provided, along with water bottles and face masks.
Anyone interested in participating on Saturday should bring work gloves, safety goggles, heavy boots, and a chainsaw or lopper.
For more information on how to donate to the campaign or about the clean out, contact Thacker at 270-313-5969.
