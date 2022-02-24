Five teachers at Livermore Elementary School were recognized during the McLean County Public Schools’ Feb. 17 board meeting for assisting during three students’ time of need.
Carrie Ellis, principal of LES, spoke at the beginning of the meeting to acknowledge kindergarten teachers Niki Conrad and Amy Mincy, first grade-teachers Tawna Belk and Allyson Wagner and second-grade teacher Cindy Miller with certificates of appreciation for assisting during an emergency situation last month in which a caretaker died in her sleep.
During a
non-traditional instruction (NTI) day between noon and 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, one first-grade student and two kindergarten students reached out to Belk, Mincy and Wagner through Google Meet, exclaiming they had concerns due to their great grandmother not waking up.
Ellis said other students were not present during the exchange, stating that the other students were working on assignments, and could use Google Meet in order to contact teachers in case they needed assistance.
“They evidently tried to wake her up and that (great) grandmother was really good at communicating with us,” Ellis said. “She communicated with me and the teachers all the time letting us know how things were going.”
Belk quickly contacted 911 about the situation, while Mincy made Ellis aware of the circumstances.
“...(The great grandmother) said that she hadn’t felt good that morning (to the teachers) and (that) she was going to go lay down and take a nap,” Ellis said. “So, she went in there and laid down and then (the students) couldn’t get her to wake up as it got close to lunchtime.”
Mincy recalled that Miller was a neighbor who lived across the street from the three students and great grandmother, in which Ellis asked Miller to head over to the home to check on the children and the great grandmother.
Upon arriving at the home, Miller eventually contacted Ellis informing her that the great grandmother had passed away.
All teachers, along with Conrad, went to help assist Miller at the home, while Ellis made contact with social services regarding the students’ care and MCPS superintendent Tommy Burrough, while Ellis notes that her thoughts were with the teachers that were physically present.
“I think that it was really good that we had teachers that are close enough to (the students) that they wanted to talk to,” Ellis said. “...When you get here, you’re worried about the kids but you’re still, in this situation, gave us concern with teachers because they had (been) up-front and center with everything going on.”
Ellis said that she was also thankful that the students were able to be placed in care with a guardian within the county in order for the students to still be able to attend LES.
“I’m glad that they didn’t have to go somewhere else and be at a new school, along with everything else that was going on,” Ellis said. “Too many changes — it’s just hard on them at that age.”
Ellis praised the teachers’ assistance through the situation, keeping Ellis updated and being a support system for the students for over four hours.
Others that reported to the scene such as Lieutenant George Ballard from the sheriff’s office and the county’s emergency management team also gave kudos to how the teachers responded.
“They did a great job,” Ellis said. “...They (knew) exactly what to do.... There was no other family in that home besides those children. And the thing is (the teachers) are with them as much as anyone and they see them as family.
“The children were so thankful of (the teachers) being there.”
As of Friday, Ellis reports that the students are still in attendance at LES and are “doing well.”
“...Teachers are in this profession because they love kids and what (these teachers) did shows that they love their kids,” Burrough said. “They acted professionally and … what we would want for a teacher of McLean County to do.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
