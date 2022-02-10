Positivity and support needed for youth
I have sat by the past 1 1/2 years watching and listening to people.
I’ve heard criticism about people for years and way too often not commented or may have even made a statement I should not have made that could have been taken out of context.
Almost one year ago, we were cutting down the nets after winning a district championship, only the 4th in the 50th year history of MCHS girls’ basketball. We were disappointed with the outcome of our game in the Regional, but in reality, a great experience especially during a very difficult season dealing with COVID quarantines.
Afterwards we felt we had a good group returning, although losing five excellent seniors and a returning senior and junior that could contribute not returning would make it more difficult. We felt and continue to feel that by the end of the season we could challenge for another district championship, it remains a goal and a strong possibility, IF our Team continues to improve and comes together.
I realize some things have become personal for me, as the head coach is my son. I agreed to be a volunteer coach in order for him to hire two other assistants.
He has coached a middle school team, a high school team, and coached at the college level, I wonder how many critics have done so. He also coached under one of the most successful coaches in our district, region and for that matter State.
I thought he did an excellent job as a first-year coach under difficult circumstances. He also chose and continues to choose to play a demanding schedule, which can “toughen” a team “IF” they buy in and choose to be competitive no matter who they play!
Young people can be easily influenced especially by their parents and peers, these influences can be positive or negative, supportive or not supportive and these influences will affect a young person, a player, a teammate and a TEAM. Coach ends each practice, pregame session, or meeting pulling the players together to end with a chorus of “FAMILY’ or “TEAM.”
I want to conclude by saying that I’ve always cherished my years of coaching in McLean County. I will never think everyone agreed with my coaching, except for a period during my head boys coaching tenure.
I felt parents, fans, and the community supported our programs. I think this togetherness helped lead to some successful accomplishments by our teams.
I always told players and parents that someone else would coach my team differently, but there could only be one captain of the ship and at the present it’s me and I would do things my way.
My most heartfelt feelings are for my former players and I will always be thankful for their relationships and to this day would do anything to help any of them. I know my son; our coach feels the same way!
Andy Groves is a resident of Sacramento and is the volunteer associate head coach for MCHS Girls Basketball team.
