OWENSBORO — Lewis “Bud” Rouse, 93, of Owensboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Lewis Glenn Rouse was born June 14, 1930, in Livermore, Kentucky, to the late Herbert Ellis and Alma Gladys Tucker Rouse, was married to the former Helen Marie Taylor June 2, 1950, and was better known as “Bud” to both his family and friends. Bud graduated from Livermore High School in 1948, where he played on the high school basketball team. He joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and was stationed at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he and Helen lived until his honorable discharge in 1955, with the rank of sergeant.
After his military discharge, Bud and Helen returned to Kentucky and he entered Kentucky Wesleyan College and graduated in 1959 with a bachelor of science degree. He went on to work for Western Kentucky Gas Company, starting as an industrial engineer, in 1986 was vice president and later became president of Natural Gas Marketing for the company. Bud was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. After retirement, Bud and Helen spent time traveling to visit grandchildren, he also enjoyed watching University of Kentucky Basketball and playing golf. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Rouse, who died Jan. 13, 2015; by his two sons, Jeff Rouse and Joey Rouse; and by a sister, Ovada Jean Smith.
Survivors include two daughters-in-law, Mary Ellen Rouse of Jacksonville, Florida and Rhonda Rouse of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Nathan Rouse (Ashley), Emily, and James Rouse; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Needs (Wayne) of Owensboro; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ann Jackson of Calhoun; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.
The Lewis ‘Bud’ Rouse family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Bud at musterfuneralhomes.com.
