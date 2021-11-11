Woo hoo! 5,146 library cards!
That’s music to our ears! What better way to celebrate our 10th year as a public library than to have over half of the citizens in McLean County as public library card holders! If you don’t have a library card yet, check out our website at mcleancopubliclibrary.com and fill out the application or feel free to stop by the library, complete your application and take your card home with you.
To top that, every student in the McLean County School system has a library card. Having their own library cards, students have access to Libby/Overdrive, our eBook lender and books/DVDs at the library and bookmobile. Cards are being delivered to the schools over the next couple of weeks.
The library will be closed Nov. 11 in honor of our veterans. Thank you for your service. This month’s board of trustees meeting will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 18, since we are closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Mondays at the library are “Take and Make” day. Bags will be available with a different craft inside for your child to make each week. Be sure to stop by and grab one for your children.
Tuesdays are “Craft Afternoons” at the library. The weeks of Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 will be tween crafts while the week of Nov. 23 will be kids crafts. The fun starts at 3:30 p.m. If you have any questions, give us a call at 270-278-9184.
Join us for “Adventure Storytime”, now at 10 a.m. Thursday mornings. Mrs. Angie will have lots of great books and “adventures” to share with our friends, so please make every effort to attend these great sessions!
Friday, Nov. 12 is the last outside movie for the year. Make plans to join us at Camron’s Foodliner in Livermore to watch “Space Jam-The Next Legacy.” Movie begins at 6 p.m. Popcorn will be furnished. Moon River Cafe will be on hand with coffee and hot chocolate, and the Real Hacienda Food truck will also be there. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and a blanket or two!
Family Bingo is back! Join us at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 for a snack and several rousing rounds of Bingo. Come one, come all! We need an accurate count for food and prizes, so please call and reserve your spot now.
The next “Teen Thursday” will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Come hang out with your buds, make some crafts, read some books, play some computer games and just have a good time.
It’s back! “Tween Night” starts at 5:30 p.m. at the library. We invite all tweens, 4th-6th graders, to our first Nerf Battle! Bring your own Nerf guns, and we will supply glow-in-the-dark darts for everyone to use. Oh, and the best part? We will have pizza before we play! Call the library to register your tween at 270-278-9184. We will only have 22 spots available.
The bookmobile will be making all stops Thanksgiving week on Nov. 23. Angie and “Betsy Blue” will be in Beech Grove from 8:30-10:00 a.m., Calhoun from 10:30 -11:45 a.m. and Sacramento from 12:15-1:30 p.m. Plan on catching them at one of the stops that day!
Just a reminder, the library will close at noon Nov. 24 and reopen at 8 a.m. Nov. 29 in order for our staff to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.
We hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving! Don’t forget to call and register for our events, 270-278-9184, or use our text line, 270-499-1699, to reserve your spots!
