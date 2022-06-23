The McLean County Public Library in Livermore has received close to $2,000 in books from The Pilcrow Foundation earlier this month.
The library received 71 brand-new books valued at $1,202.10 from a donation from Melodee Kornacker of Ohio along with books purchased through donor-sponsored programs from entities such as Shout Mount Press and another program that donated an additional 20 books, valued at $402.65, that focus on math and science to add to the library’s permanent collection that were donated by Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado.
A third program provided an additional 19 books, donated by physicians Dr. Bill Strawbridge and Dr. Meg Wallhagen of California, that are related to health and wellness.
Along with the Friends of McLean County Public Library fundraising group donating an additional contribution through funds raised throughout the year and receiving additional books, the library received a total of $1,943.50 and a total of 115 new children’s books.
“We are tickled,” said Aimee Newberry, the library’s director.
The foundation, based out of Cottage Grove, Oregon, was founded in 2013 in order to continue the work of The Libri Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 1989 to help “rural libraries acquire new, quality, hardcover children’s books they could not otherwise afford to buy.”
Before closing its doors, The Libri Foundation was able to give more than $7 million worth of new, quality hardcover children’s books that were donated to over 3,300 libraries across the United States.
Since then, The Pilcrow Foundation has been continuing the legacy of continuing to support rural public libraries like the county’s through their Children’s Book Project — providing a two-to-one match to rural public libraries that receive a grant through the program and contribute between $200 to $400 through local sponsors for the purchase of up to a value of $1,200.
The grants are distributed to libraries based on a library’s financial need, community population that the library serves, proximity to urban communities, number of children who visit and check out books and the library’s programming.
“These folks are very anxious to get good quality books in the hands of kids and early readers,” Newberry said. “They don’t make (the process) too difficult.”
Newberry said that the grant allowed the library to complete some book series including “Judy Moody” and was able to acquire most of the titles that she selected.
When choosing the books, Newberry was keen on selecting titles based on what she knows the children and frequent visitors enjoy reading, along with titles that have received the John Newbery Medal while also looking for new series that they did not have in stock before.
“All of our patrons — young and old alike — like (book) series,” she said. “If they like author X and (they’ve) written 15 books, they want to read all 15 of them. They don’t skip around.”
The grant also allowed the library to receive books that were more on the pricer range.
Newberry said this was the first time that the library applied for a grant through The Pilcrow Foundation based on its positive reputation and her own independent research.
“I am forever searching for grants whether they be $500 grants or $200 grants … in order to increase (and improve) our collection,” she said. “I had heard about The Pilcrow Foundation and have read different articles and things about them (while) other libraries have used them.”
The last time that the library received a grant for books, according to Newberry and the library’s outreach coordinator Angie Smith, was when the library was founded back in 2011 for $500, while the library has received donations from the community on-and-off since, with the latter taking up most of the library’s collection between 26,000 to 28,000 books.
Newberry feels that being able to have a large quantity of books, especially for the younger crowd, is vital in life.
“There’s nothing in the world you do without reading,” she said. “They always say if you’re not on track by third grade, you’re going to be behind for the rest of your life and that’s a miserable place to be.
“There’s nothing like reading. …There’s enjoyment, there’s knowledge. Why do you read? ‘Why do you not read?’ is the question.”
