The McLean County Public Library in Livermore is looking forward to its upcoming summer programming returning fully in-person for the first time since 2020.
The library’s “Summer Adventure” series will begin June 7 and run through Aug. 31, which will feature a number of events for children, teenagers, families and even programs focused on adults.
The library staff is looking forward to being able to offer its programs in its more normal capacity without having the previous hindrances from the coronavirus pandemic that halted physical interaction and attendance.
“You miss that (interaction),” said Aimee Newberry, the library’s director.
“We’ve had good attendance with our online (programs), and it’s been nice, but nothing can take the place of seeing the kids right (in-person) and excited about it and their reactions and watching their faces. You just don’t have that when you do it virtually.”
“I’m excited,” said Angie Smith, the library’s outreach coordinator. “(The public) has been talking about it and looking forward to it.”
Weekly activities will include the “Library Lego Checkout Club” from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and the “Fairy Tale Scavenger Hunt” that will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Bi-weekly activities will be divided up among age groups: “Lil’ Bookworms Club” for those 5 and younger will take place at 10 a.m. Mondays, “Who Dunnit? Club” for kindergarten and first-grade students at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, “Reading Round Up Club” for second graders at 2 p.m. Thursdays and the “Magic Treehouse Club” for third graders at 2 p.m. Fridays.
“Make N Take Mondays” will also continue bi-weekly.
The library will also offer monthly activities, such as “Family Bingo” at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday, “Tween Night” for students from the fourth to sixth grade from 5:30-7 p.m. on the third Friday and “Teen Night” for those seventh grade and up from 5:30-7 p.m. every fourth Friday.
“Market @ the Library” will continue to be offered from 9 a.m. to noon every first Saturday of the month.
Newberry and Smith also have plans to decorate the library to fit the theme, which will include the second floor having the appearance of a saltwater fishtank and will have a remote-control toy of the title character from Disney’s “Finding Nemo” that will be flying throughout the perimeter of the building.
With the theme, there will be a number of events that will follow suit with the content, such as offering a “Divers Training Workshop” at 2 p.m. June 28.
Participants will be able to assemble their own diving gear with everyday items, such as empty applesauce cups to create their own goggles, while some of the boys basketball players from McLean County High School will also participate in a water balloon tossing activity with the young ones.
Newberry and Smith said other ideas are in motion, such as making coral reefs out of pool noodles for the kids to jump over as part of a potential obstacle course in order to keep them active and moving.
The comedy touring show “Deep Sea Circus” by Barry Mitchell, who has been featured as a comedian at Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction and a former lecturer at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and the Magic Circle in London, England, will make a stop at the library at 5:30 p.m. June 28.
Mitchell will be joined by his puppets Sam the Turtle and Hyena the Chicken.
Newberry and Smith said that Mitchell has appeared at the library before, both in-person and during virtual events that took place during COVID, and that he has been a popular draw with all audiences.
“He’s kid-level … but with the adults, you will crack up if you watch him,” Newberry said. “He can entertain across generations so easily.”
In staying with the ocean theme, the library will host its annual “Family Movie Night” with a presentation of the 2021 Pixar movie “Luca” at 6 p.m. July 22 at Livermore City Hall. The library will be providing popcorn but encourages families to bring their own snacks and drinks.
Newberry and Smith said that they will be providing inflatable pools for families that will be considered “pods” to sit in to float in their make-believe ocean — a blue tarp that will set the illusion of watching the film from the comfort of the “water.”
For this year, the library will offer a new summer reading challenge for adults which will require those who want to participate to read 10 books between June 1 to Aug. 30.
Newberry said that they have attempted a similar program in years past, but said that this year will include a tangible reward in hopes of seeing a rise in participation. Successful participants will receive a personal-size pizza — in a similar vein to Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! Program.
Newberry and Smith are happy to be able to offer the programming in its true form and mentioned the struggles they had to overcome with the uncertainty of COVID cases, rates and having to minimize interactions and hands-on activities.
“We developed an online presence, but it’s not the same,” Newberry said. “To not have (the kids) and to not get that feedback and not knowing where you needed to go, that was extremely difficult.”
However, the staff said that the challenging time helped them become more creative with their ideas regarding getting the messages and content across through a computer screen and became helpful when making plans for this year.
“Trying to find a way to get everybody in here — especially the kids — just drove me nuts, literally,” Smith said. “But we finally got everything and started to think bigger and outside of the box.”
“I think sometimes … you get sort of complacent, and then it was taken away … so you back up and regroup and it makes your brain work a little harder,” Newberry said. “You have to refocus completely.
“With them coming back, I’m tickled to death. We have a lot of folks coming back.”
To register for the “Summer Adventure” series, visit the library at 116 E. Second St. between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
You can also register via phone by calling the library at 270-278-9184 or through the library’s text line at 270-499-1699.
