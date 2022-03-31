The McLean County Public Library is looking to move full force with in-person programming.
After many programs were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, library staff are starting to plan programs for the rest of the year for children, teens and families to bring people out and enjoy time together once again.
“I think everybody’s excited to get out of being trapped,” said Aimee Newberry, the library’s director. “Sitting in your house, sitting in your apartment … — it has been unlike anything that anybody has done in awhile.”
This Friday will see the return of their “Touch a Truck” outdoor event, which originally began in 2016 but has not been held in person since 2019, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event allows children to have the opportunity to explore and get hands-on experience with different driving and vehicle-type equipment.
Angie Smith, the library’s outreach coordinator, said that 145 students from the county plan to be in attendance — one kindergarten class from Calhoun Elementary School and three classes from kindergarten to second grade from Livermore Elementary School.
“Since the masks have come off some, I know the school kids will be excited to come down and climb on stuff,” Smith said.
Over 20 pieces of equipment are expected to be on display at the event, ranging from an ambulance, a backhoe, a dump truck, a fire truck, an excavator, a limousine, a planter, a sprayer and a tractor.
“Some of the stuff we get here — like a couple years ago we had a jet boat — a lot of the kids never get to see one of those up close,” Smith said. “Tractors and stuff — they can see, but they see them driving down the road or they’re behind one …. It’s something different that we can show them and they have access to and go, ‘Oh, wow!’ ”
Wright Implement of Owensboro and Ward Implement in Beech Grove plan to supply other equipment as well, while B F Evans Ford dealership in Livermore will bring over one to two new cars.
This will be the first year that they will have a race car, road grader and a wrecker on site.
Additionally, Jeff Nalley, agriculture and farming director and broadcaster for Cromwell Radio Group, will be reading the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s 15th “Book of the Year” award winner “How to Grow a Monster” by Kiki Thorpe.
In 2020, the library has asked children to submit photos of them touching a truck, whether real or a toy in lieu of the event while last year was done virtually through the library’s Facebook, which received about 3,500 views including libraries from the eastern part of the country tuning in.
The event will also include their fifth Friends of McLean County Public Library Jail, where 25 community members will be “locked up” at the library and call other people to help pay their “bail” to help with raising funds for their Bookmobile outreach program.
“It’s a busy day,” Smith said.
But the next two months are planning to be just as lively.
The library’s “Family Bingo Night,” which occurs on the second Tuesday of the month, returned this past month at Livermore City Hall while Smith said the plan is to return to the library starting in April.
During spring break, the library will be holding activities on Tuesday and Thursday with intentions to have boys bring toy backhoes and equipment of that nature to have a chance to play on a playtrack that is to be built in the library’s lawn near the garden.
They plan to welcome back their “Dino Dig” event on May 3, which took place last year with about 85 kids in attendance.
Additionally, their third “Spring Fling” event is planned for May 7 that will include food and street vendors with live entertainment by the band Vinyl Groove.
The library’s outdoor movie events are planned to make a return as well.
They are also in the stages of planning a luau event, something that has been in talks for some time as well as a monthly music and vendor fair.
While Smith said many planned events are to be outside, they are looking forward to getting inside the library prepped for this year’s summer reading program, which will be under the theme “Oceans of Possibilities” where they will decorate their art gallery into a fish aquarium with over 500 balloons and a remote control fish that will be able to fly around the building.
Smith is looking forward to returning to some type of normalcy.
“To be honest, it’s drove me nuts not having people in here, especially the kids,” Smith said. “I’m ready ….”
Newberry and Smith said that attendance back in the library has been “encouraging” and hope to see it grow.
“Are they what they’ve always been? Not by a long shot yet,” Smith said. “I believe they will …. As long as our county numbers stay down, … we (will) try to do what we want to do. We’re fixing to get busy and have fun and get everybody here to have a good time. That’s our intention.”
For more information on upcoming events and updates, visit facebook.com/mcleancopubliclibrary.
