The first “Light Up McLean County” event has concluded and winners have been announced.
Brad and Misty Baird’s home, listed as Entry 4, is the overall winner, having received over 330 votes.
Kelly O’Neal Clouse, Entry 5, placed second with 269 votes.
Ethan Myres, Entry 8, placed third with 76 votes.
Jessica Blus and Jennifer Warner, both employees of NIMCO, Inc. in Calhoun, organized the countywide Christmas-themed decorating contest.
The event was in partnership with Calhoun Harvest Day and McLean County Christmas for Kids.
The event was similar to the McLean County Halloween Decorating Contest, which Blus co-headed with David Martin, NIMCO’s multimedia production manager. Blus and Warner said that upon the conclusion of that program, many people from the public were asking about holding another contest closer to Christmas.
According to Blus, there were 17 entries in the contest, while Blus and Warner also collected toys for the county’s Toys for Toys initiative, with Galloway Farm and Auto Repair in Calhoun being one of the biggest collectors.
Blus said that many members of the community participated in the “Light Up Kentucky” initiative, where community members added blue lights to their setup to honor those who passed away during the recent tornadoes that affected parts of western Kentucky.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
