BEECH GROVE — Linda Cheatham, 69, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Linda Erlene Harralson was born June 3, 1953 in McLean County, Kentucky to James Douglas and Wilma Erlene Sunn Harralson and was married to Steven Gregory Cheatham May 26, 1973.
Linda retired from BB&T Bank in Calhoun and was a member of Beulah General Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s events and spending time with both her family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Doug Harralson and by her sister, Elaine Marzouk.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Steve Cheatham; two daughters, Stephanie Cook (Chris) and Erica Houston (Todd) both of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Noah Cook, Hadley Houston, Avery Cook, and Emerson Houston; her mother, Erlene Rutan of Lake Jackson, Texas; and two brothers, Keith Harralson of Lake Jackson and Kevin Rutan (Lindsey) of Georgetown, Texas.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Ron Hampton officiated. Burial was at the Beulah General Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. The Linda Cheatham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Beulah General Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O 600 Mystery House Lane; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Share your memories and photos of Linda at musterfuneralhomes.com
