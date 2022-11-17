CALHOUN — Linda Joyce Morris, 79, of Calhoun, went to be with the lord on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
She was born June 13, 1943, to the late William Fred and Ethelyne Abney Cook. Linda was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church and retired from Pinkerton Tobacco Company. She was a wife, mother, Mimi, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, aunt and much more.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two sons, Bruce Wayne Morris and Byron Keith Morris; brother, Fred Allen Cook; son-in-law, Dean Smith, all of whom met her in heaven with open arms with no more pain and all smiles.
Linda loved to feed anyone that walked through her door and always had coffee and a great talk to go with it. As Mimi, she made sure all grandkids knew they could speak freely, spend the night anytime and all snacks and drinks were always available, starting at a baby with coffee-sugar-milk!
She married and had the greatest time with her husband, Billy Morris, for over 60 years. They together raised a tribe that anyone would be proud of.
Linda loved to sew quilts and patch clothes for anyone in need. Holidays were special with her including 4th of July pool parties, an abundance of Halloween candy, hotdogs and chili for trick-or-treaters, Thanksgiving being thankful and always plenty to eat, and Christmas candy making and always making sure everyone had a gift.
Survivors include her husband, William C. “Billy” Morris; daughters, Beth Smith, Barbi Irby (Mark), Clara Johnson (Wayne); grandchildren, Matthew Morris (Erin), Jessica Benningfield (Greg), Taylor Fraim, Gabby Smith, Bella Irby, Shep Irby; a great granddaughter, Autumn Benningfield; sister, Kay Pate; brother and sister-in-laws, lots of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Linda Joyce Morris’ family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Linda at musterfuneralhomes.com.
