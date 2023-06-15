ADAMS, TENNESSEE — Linda Lou Gish, 84, of Adams, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, June 11, 2023, surrounded by her family. Linda was born April 11, 1939, in Sacramento to Edith and Balous Gibson. Linda was creative, determined, and accomplished all things she set out to do. She was a strong leader for her family and her influence shines brightly through them. She worked many paint and construction jobs alongside her husband. She went to beauty school and opened her own beauty shop. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She loved to read, dance, build, sew, craft, and tell stories. She is remembered for her soft voice and shrill whistle.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brothers, Rubin, Wendell, and Randal Gibson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bobby Jo Gish; daughter, JoLynn (Ray) LaCroix; sons, Lawrence (Pamela) Gish and Jason Gish; granddaughters, Tasha (Wesley) Bedwell, Ashley Levy, Genette (Ryan) Dugger, and Stephanie Beard; great-grandchildren, Lukas, Maddox, Max, Avery, Leon, and Anna; sisters, Renada Ray, Jackie Knight, Aranna Harrell, Bertie Pendley, Azalea Best, and Retha Coleman; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lawrence Gish, Jason Gish, Ray LaCroix, Wesley Bedwell, Ryan Dugger, and Maddox Bedwell. Honorary pallbearer is Maddox Bedwell.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Dale Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Shaver’s Cemetery in Lynn City. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tucker Funeral Memorial Chapel, 520 Main St., Sacramento, KY 42372.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.