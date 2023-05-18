MILLPORT — Linda Louise Whitmer, 63, of Millport, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. at her residence. Mrs. Whitmer was born June 29, 1959, in Hopkins County. She retired from the Western KY Veteran’s Center as a cook. She enjoyed cooking and was superb at it. Many may know her from working with Janice Kay at some of her restaurants. She adored her grandchildren and her fur-son, Rambo. She had a loving heart and will live on forever in our memories. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary Louise Dukes and Robert E. Lee Gamblin.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Taylor Whitmer; daughters, Taylor (Justin) Dwyer, and Linda Tucker; siblings, Andy (Jenna) Gamblin, Carolyn Gamblin, Patricia (Jon) Logsdon-Gossett, Rockie (Sherry) Gamblin, and Faye Simpson; grandchildren, Aaron, Ty, Adison, and Bridgette, Cassie; and great-grandchildren, Brilee and Colt.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Bro. J.W. Haire officiated. Burial was at Brier Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
