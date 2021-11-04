LIVERMORE — Lisa Rickard, 64, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lisa Gail Powers was born May 25, 1957, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Lee Roy and Mary Catherine Clark Powers and was married to John Eldrin Rickard on Feb. 25, 1985. Lisa was a 1975 graduate of Owensboro High School, worked in the Government Compliance Department of Glenmore Distillery and was a member of Owensboro Christ Gospel Church. She enjoyed water skiing, boating, singing, shopping and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Leigh Rickard.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, John Rickard; two sons, Chad Rickard of Owensboro and Tory Rickard (Rachel) of Livermore; three grandchildren, Gabby Rickard, Mia Rickard and Silas Rickard; two brothers, Mike Powers (Shirley) of Owensboro and Kevin Powers (Patsy) of Masonville; and three special friends, Kim, Nancy and Anna.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Revs. Bobby Deason, Jerry Ford and Steve Case officiated. Burial was at Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
Share your memories and photos of Lisa at mus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.