What a great start to the debut of the Livermore River Bowl Tournament. Thank you to everyone that came out to support this worthy cause.
River Bowl was a vision of four young adults wanting to better the condition of the basketball court for not only people their age, but also for the many young children that come to play on it.
This was a vision that has started to become a reality for these young men. Very special thanks to Brady Dame, Travis Phillips, Layson Case and Matthew Miller for getting involved with the city of Livermore to begin the process of a better basketball court. If you know these young men, then you should be very proud of them.
This weekend would not have come about without the generous donations from our sponsors: BF Evans Ford, Farmers Bank and Trust, City of Livermore, Ace Hardware, Community Church, Livermore General Baptist Church, Phillips Enterprise, Jason Riley, Todd Wilkerson Family, Fairway Realty, Ethan Myres, Geno’s Pizza and the many other sponsors that donated funds anonymously. Thank you!
We couldn’t play the games without our 11 teams and referees. Thank you to Carter Riley, Isaac Springer, Alex Riley and Bobby Glen Stevens. These men volunteered their time both days to help make this a success.
Thank you to Mariah and Ethan Myres, Madison Clark, and Patty Case for helping with the food booth both days. Thank you to Chris Chambers and Tyler Farris for always helping when needed and the reminders of forgotten things to do.
Donations and sponsorships raised for the tournament was $1,548.95, along with receiving $1,300 in entry fees and $886.75 from proceeds from food and shirts.
After less expenses of $546, the profit for the tournament was $3,189.70.
Many thanks to all of the spectators that came out to enjoy some great games.
See you next year.
