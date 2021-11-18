Livermore Christmas parade set for Dec. 11

The Lighted Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Livermore Lions Club, has been a big event in Livermore since 1989. It is held annually on the second Saturday of December and this year will be on Dec. 11.
It is a free event and there is no registration fee for any entries in the parade.
The only requirement is that the entry be lighted. The floats are judged, and monetary prizes will be awarded to first- through fourth-place winners.
The open category of lighted entries, including golf carts, UTV’s, etc., will also have monetary prizes awarded for first- through third-place winners.
Parade participants will assemble at 4 p.m. in the Livermore Elementary School parking lot, and the parade begins at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Livermore City Hall at 270-278-2113 or John “Sonny” Renfrow at 270-278-5232.
