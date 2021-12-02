Livermore city officials receive KLC training awards

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) has recognized two city officials in Livermore.
According to a KLC press release issued Nov. 24, Mayor Jesse Johnson received a Level I award for Achievement in City Governance, while councilmember Sharon Nell Boyken received both Level II and Level III awards for Excellence in City Governance and Master of City Governance.
“It (is) an honor,” Johnson said. “It’s one of those things that not very many people have the opportunity to do. These trainings … are open to the elected officials. Thereby, it’s a limited (opportunity).”
Johnson has been part of the KLC since he was sworn in as mayor in 2019, while Boyken has attended some courses and trainings as early as 2012 before becoming more heavily involved in 2018.
According to its website, KLC is a nonstock, nonprofit membership association that serves over 380 Kentucky cities and municipal agencies that provides cities, leaders and employees with services ranging from legislative advocacy, community consulting, training and online training, policy development and research.
The awards that Johnson and Boyken received are part of the KLC’s voluntary program City Officials Training Center (COTC), in which city officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and can submit external education credit from other municipal trainings.
J.D. Chaney, KLC’s executive director and chief executive officer, stated in the press release that the COTC “provides an avenue for our local leaders to become more informed, which helps the cities function effectively and enhances the quality of life within our communities.”
“We are proud to offer this service to our members and welcome the hundreds of city officials who take part in our various training events every year,” Chaney said.
Johnson had keen interest in being involved in the program.
“The specific reason that I wanted to (be part of it) was, to the best of my knowledge, stay legal and ethical with how we were conducting business here at city hall, and as far as it pertains to citizens of the community and to make sure that we were following all protocols from the federal and state governments — most especially the state government,” Johnson said. “Being a pastor and a leader, I wanted to make sure that we were doing the best things possible for our citizens and staying legal and ethical ….”
While Boyken echoed Johnson’s sentiments, she found training regarding issues stemming from COVID to be the most intriguing and significant for the city — particularly on nuisance abatement and dilapidated properties.
“There (were) different ways that some cities were going about (this), and we had recently foreclosed on three properties that we actually auctioned off just last week,” Boyken said. “Sometimes, the sad case is that it has to be done because of the condition of the property. But some of the other cities started some programs to try to help in some form or fashion before it got to that extent.”
Boyken said that some of the city’s properties range from burned down homes to some that are owned by elderly residents who cannot maintain the upkeep, and Boyken thought of ideas to help find ways to give a “helping hand” before it’s too late.
“To me, I took it as a way to try to figure out a way to help the fellow citizens, instead of them feeling like they’re being attacked,” Boyken said.
For Johnson’s recognition, he was required to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training, while Boyken was required to attend 60 hours with two hours of ethics training.
Johnson said that the most recent training he attended was in Bowling Green, which was on the topic of planning and zoning — something he said is pertinent to Livermore, even though he notes that a lot of the training doesn’t necessarily apply to the smaller cities in the state.
“We have our own zoning boundaries in the city here, besides the counties,” Johnson said. “I go to whichever (trainings) that I feel like (are) going to help me with city governance. A lot of the trainings that they have (are) geared towards more larger communities that have multiple offices …. In our smaller communities, we go and we have to glean out what (I can) use for our community versus Owensboro, Lexington ….”
Boyken found that even if the training didn’t necessarily apply to Livermore, she was still happy to learn about the subject matter.
“...I actually sat through a webinar that was on alcohol sales, and we’re a dry county,” Boyken said. “I knew that wouldn’t pertain, but I did find some of the information interesting in that. ...Even though I knew it wasn’t going to be beneficial to my city, it was just interesting to learn some of the things, the pros and cons, and things of that nature ….”
Johnson feels attending keeps him abreast of the important facts and information.
“My way of approaching it is (that) if you don’t stay informed and up-to-date about what the KLC and the (Department for Local Government) can help you with, then I figure you’re losing out,” Johnson said.
Boyken said that the training was informative, despite much of the material being covered not always relating to the city’s needs.
“...No matter how small we are, it was always that you were included,” Boyken said. “If you had a question, no matter how insignificant it seemed to some of the larger cities, it was addressed and answered. Any of the webinars that I sat in, it was never about size or anything; they tried to make sure everything pertained in some sort of fashion to everyone. ...You always felt included no matter what ….”
Johnson said that he, along with city clerk Andrea Shelton, found it vital to be more aware of the different monies that the federal government has been giving out due to COVID and how to utilize the funds correctly.
“Our main focus was to not use the money for something that wasn’t approved and then have to turn around and pay it back ...,” Johnson said. “We were slower starting to use the funds than the other communities, simply because we wanted to make sure that we were using them .... appropriately and efficiently.”
While joining the KLC is not a requirement for elected officials, Johnson and Boyken note that being a part of the organization is in the best interests for themselves and the residents they serve.
“There are some elected officials … that still choose not to participate in some of the things that are handed down,” Johnson said. “But I feel like in order to be the most efficient leader that I can be, it’s to my benefit. And never in my lifetime, I’ve never felt like I couldn’t learn more … and dealing with people is different every day because there’s different people. And when you say dealing with people, that’s a subject in itself especially from a government standpoint …. This is the first point of contact for the citizens, (and) it’s always good to be able to help the citizens with some advice and also to enlighten them sometimes. Some folks have a lot of perceived notions about what the city can do and can’t do — and sometimes those are reversed.”
“It gives you a better understanding of everything,” Boyken said. “I think being on council for so many years prior to even getting involved into their trainings …. It helps things make sense, why we do them (a certain way). ...A lot of times it’s said that this is the way we’ve always done it, but it gives you an understanding of why you do it that way. ...It made me verify that things were the right way.”
Boyken also hopes that residents verify information themselves and become more familiar with city government through attending meetings or getting involved in some of the committees.
“I would encourage other people to be involved,” Boyken said. “If they don’t want to run for office, attend the meetings. Usually, all we hear from the people … is the negative, and they don’t really understand the process that it takes to foreclose on a property — it’s a long process. Some people just think that we can go in tomorrow and fix a problem that could take us two years to do that. …I try to encourage people as much as possible to be involved in the city … if you really want to know what’s going on ….”
