The Livermore Enhancement Foundation has purchased the former Livermore Furniture and Hardware Co. building at 304 Main St. with hopes to create “Livermore Mercantile,” a place for various shops and an event center.
Ralph Thacker, chairman of the foundation, said a “major donor” helped the organization purchase the building on Nov. 4.
“We are hoping this will serve as an amenity for the Kentucky Trail Town,” he said. “Our vision for the second floor is an event space similar to a reception hall. The first floor, we hope, will be a retail space for businesses like a bakery or deli. We also hope we can accommodate a workshop for art and paddlecraft rentals.”
Thacker said the foundation is looking to host an event in the future to invite the community to hear more about the building and the plans for it.
The foundation is pursuing bids to replace the roof and upstairs windows, but the immediate need is to clean out the building, Thacker said.
“There is a dump truck load of stuff inside,” he said. “Part of the roof blew off during the tornados in December, and we are going to launch a capital campaign to restore the roof back to its historic design.”
Thacker said to replace the roof could cost up to $125,000.
The foundation is going to work to register the building as historic, Thacker said.
“It’s exciting for the community, and we have a vision to restore to historical, original look,” he said. “We hope people see potential benefit.”
A cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
“We will need an army of people for the cleanup,” Thacker said. “We will be offering chili, hot dogs, hot beverages and water on-site for volunteers.”
Thacker said anyone willing to volunteer should bring a mask for dust, heavy-duty gloves and closed-toed shoes.
“We want this to be by the community, for the community,” he said. “We have a Friends of Livermore Facebook page that has more information on the building and our mission.”
Thacker said anyone that would like to donate the use of a dump truck or to help volunteer should reach out to him at livermore.enhancement@aol.com or at 270-278-2954 and leave a message.
Following the cleanup of the inside, phase two will consist of working to restore the inside of the building, and Thacker said the floors and the ceiling need to be replaced.
The foundation also installed a 1905 Bates-Corliss Steam Engine at Livermore Riverfront Park in October.
“The steam engine powered saws and equipment through a series of belts to manufacture chairs for the Livermore Chair Company,” Thacker said. “It can be seen by walking our riverwalk by road to 104 Poplar St.”
The foundation received five donations of $500 to fund the fabrication. Those donors are Farmers Bank and Trust; Southern Outdoors; Chester and Connie Baldwin; Ralph and Diane Thacker; and Atmos Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.