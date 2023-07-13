Adam and Madison Clark of Calhoun decided to start a new venture together outside of their day jobs as an electrician and occupational therapist, respectively, as the new operators of the 104 Poplar event venue in Livermore.
Originally the home of the Green River Chair Company, the building — located off Poplar Street, just yards from the Green River — was eventually bought by Livermore residents Kraig and Beth Kassinger, who opened the venue in November 2020 for events, gatherings, weddings and other special occasions.
The Clarks are leasing-to-own the space.
For Madison Clark, many of her family members have been part of the small business world.
“My grandmother owned a flower shop. My mom owned a bakery. My brother (currently) owns the Yak Man Kayak Rental (in Livermore),” she said. “We always had businesses, and I’ve ran a business before, so it’s always kind of been something that I’ve always done on the side.”
Madison Clark said she was in search of a space to host a baby shower for one of her friends before finding 104 Poplar.
When she found out it was for sale, Madison Clark was encouraged by her mother to take on the opportunity.
The Clarks are wanting to showcase the features of the building — such as a large open room with an expansive custom-made table from Tennessee, the original open-brick design complemented by hardwood flooring, two additional rooms, kitchen with refrigerator, microwave and double oven, half-bath, wifi capabilities and a great view of the riverfront from the private outdoor deck.
“I really like the blank slate and the potential for all the different (events),” Madison Clark said. “Kraig and Beth did the hard work for it. They made it look nice and pretty. We’re just excited to have … fun with it.”
After making their announcement of taking over the business on 104 Poplar’s Facebook page on July 4, the Clarks were busy with potential inquiries the very next day.
“I think I just happened to wake up around 6:30 a.m. I wasn’t working that day, and I think it took me about two or three hours to fully respond to all the messages,” Madison Clark said Thursday. “We’ve shown it to a person for a wedding already.”
For their first year, the Clarks said one of their goals is to apply for different grants to help them fully purchase the building by January 2024.
Regarding potential clients and events, the Clarks are wanting the venue to be used on a regular basis.
“We don’t want to just be (only) a weekend event space,” Madison Clark said. “We’re gonna try to point this to more businesses and offer a business special (and) weekday special for like out-of-the-office days ….”
For more information about 104 Poplar, visit facebook.com/104poplarevent or call 270-499-0663.
