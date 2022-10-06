Get on board for a day of paddling or cycling on our Livermore Fall Trails Day, which is Saturday, Oct. 8. Of course, in case of inclement weather it will be canceled.
We will be taking the 8.3 mile paddle on the Green River from the Smallhouse Road access and be shuttled by Southern Outdoors.
Kayak or canoe rental is available at Southern Outdoors and must be arranged in advance by calling. Please arrive by at least 10:30 a.m. to do paperwork and make payment to allow departure by 11 a.m. for the launch site.
At landfall at Livermore at about 4 p.m., we will be able to literally walk over to enjoy a city Fall Festival sponsored by the McLean County Public Library just two blocks away with food trucks, craft vendors and live entertainment by the Stokes Family Band.
Bring a change of clothes and change in the riverfront pavilion restrooms if you would like.
As far as cycling, the plan will be to meet at the riverfront pavilion trailhead to do any of the four bike trails on our county low-use roads that vary in length from 18 to 46 miles and can be self-guided by following the Dan Henry road markers that start on First Street by the pavilion.
For a guided group ride, we will offer a 35-mile ride led by Linda and Terril Riley and departure from the riverfront pavilion trailhead will be 11:30 a.m.
Make plans to spend a beautiful fall day on the water paddling the serene waters of the Green River or biking our beautiful county roads and connecting with our National Bikeway that crosses McLean County, ending with food and entertainment at the library.
Hope to see you there!
