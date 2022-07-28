The Livermore High School class of 1972 celebrated their 50th class reunion on July 9 at the Livermore General Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Out of 55 members of the graduating class, there were 17 class members and several spouses in attendance.
The event started at 4 p.m. with a social gathering. Our meal was catered by the Country Cupboard of Madisonville. Everyone enjoyed seeing each other, meeting spouses and catching up on what has happened since our last reunion.
Fourteen of our class members have passed: Nola Arnold, Billy Burden, Desi Ford, Martha Hicks, Pam Hughes, Judy Johnson, Rometta Johnson, Judy Jones, Milton Jones, Carlos Kassinger, Vicki Lyle, Cindy Markwell, Gena Trunnel and Ralph Willis.
Twenty-four of our class members were unable to attend due to health issues or prior commitments, and we were unable to locate some.
We hope those in our class who were not contacted will read this and contact either Randy Atherton or Maryann Robertson to let us know how to reach you for our next reunion. Email addresses: randyath@yahoo.com or maryann41354@aol.com.
