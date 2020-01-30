Livermore hopes to gain paddle boat access on Rough River

Livermore Trail Town Task Force hopes to acquire several access points in Ohio County along the Rough River for paddle boating. The task force plans to open biking and paddle-craft trails for a trial run by early Summer this year.
The Livermore Enhancement Foundation’s Trail Town Task Force met with Hartford community members and attorney Tara Ward on Monday to discuss obtaining several access points along the Rough River, specifically one located at Barnett Creek off of Ky. 136 in Ohio County.
The trail would be an 6 to 8 hour trip into Livermore by paddle-craft. Creating these access points would give specified drop-off locations for canoeists and kayakers along the preferred paddle-craft trails, furthering Livermore’s trail town efforts.
The access points, however, are contingent upon lawn owners along the proposed access points agreeing to allow their land to be used for recreational purposes. Several landowners who would be affected by the paddle-craft trails have concerns about liability issues, and potential concerns about low water levels during Summer months and trot lines placed along waterways.
“There’s going to be times when you just can’y kayak down there …The peak of Summer, once it dries up, you’re not going to be in there,” said Tristan Buckman, a member of the Trail Route Advisory Committee for the task force. “If something happened when you were in the river … nobody’s going to be liable, I mean, that’s up to you to take care of yourself … I’ve never had a trot line affect me in any way.”
Ward said the agreement releases landowners from liability for paddle boaters so long as there is no malicious intent.
“There’s always some inherent danger with any outdoor activities,” she said. However the land use agreement drafted “exempts landowners from any liability so long as they allow it to be used for recreational purposes.”
While landowners seem willing to cooperate with the efforts so long as they are not able to be held liable for incidents, the biggest issue is getting waterways cleaned up along the Rough River in Ohio County. If cleanup goes as planned, the Livermore Trail Town Task Force hopes to have a trial run of the paddle-craft trails by May or June.
“It’s got a lot of potential,” said Ralph Thacker, co-director of the Trail Town Task Force. “If we can get this point of access, then maybe farmers will see it’s a positive thing.”
The task force also plans for a trial run of the biking trails around the same time frame.
The efforts in opening paddle-craft and bike trails in McLean will put Livermore one step closer to becoming an official Kentucky Trail Town, Thacker said.
According to the Kentucky Adventure Tourism Department, some of the benefits of becoming a trail town are that it creates a trail town economy, bringing tourists and business into the area and encouraging business development.
Trail towns also receive marketing and branding from the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet and will be featured on visitor guides and highway maps in addition to other promotional materials.
While the task force still has many goals it hopes to meet for its trail town efforts, the City of Livermore has made several strides already just in the past year, according to Thacker.
Independence Bank and Livermore Enhancement Foundation will also hold a ribbon cutting for the city’s new tourism signs this coming Friday, Jan. 31 across from Independence Bank in Livermore at 11 a.m.
