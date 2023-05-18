A Livermore man was arrested on May 10 in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in Owensboro on May 8.
Jason M. Dowdy, 42, of the 300 block of Fifth Street in Livermore, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree robbery.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 4:47 a.m. May 8 at the Franey’s convenience store at 4510 Kentucky Highway 54.
According to a press release, a man “dressed entirely in black, including wearing a black head covering and face mask, entered the store and brandished a handgun” along with “a large pack on his back.”
According to the release, Dowdy is alleged to have “presented a handgun and demanded the key to the slot machine” upon entering the store. New customers entered the store, where Dowdy allegedly hid from their view while still watching the store attendant.
The attendant was able to get himself and the customers out of the store while Dowdy is alleged to have fled the store on foot, according to the release.
According to DCSO, Dowdy was interviewed and confessed to the attempted robbery.
As of Tuesday, Dowdy is housed at the Daviess County Detention Center.
