A Livermore man involved in an ongoing criminal conspiracy investigation in McLean County was sentenced Sept. 6 at the McLean County Courthouse.
Matthew Abney, 40, was found guilty of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree for two or more grams of methamphetamine, which was amended from trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree — second offense — for two or more grams of methamphetamine or by conspiracy.
Abney was sentenced to five years in prison.
Two others involved in the conspiracy case pled guilty on the day of Abney’s sentencing.
Steven Strong, 54, of Livermore, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree — second offense — for methamphetamine, which was amended from trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree — first offense — for methamphetamine for over two grams or by conspiracy.
Nathan Humphrey, 37, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree — first offense — for methamphetamine, which was amended from trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree — first offense — for methamphetamine for over two grams or by conspiracy.
Strong and Humphrey were sentenced to supervised probation for three years.
A term of Strong’s probation includes being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center before being released into a long-term inpatient drug rehabilitation program.
Humphrey’s terms include completing a substance abuse assessment by the social service clinician of the Office of Probation and Parole and complete all treatment recommendations.
According to the McLean County’s Sheriff’s Office, others involved in the case include Michael Chambers, 44, of Livermore, Wayman Henry, 33, of Calhoun, James Rachal, 62, of Livermore, Troy Edmonds, 45, of Cleaton, Dannie Ball, 28, of Owensboro, Craig Avery, 32, of Owensboro and Heather Ball, 34, of Island.
A total of 11 arrest warrants have been issued in the case, according to the MCSO, with one individual still at large.
Arrest warrants were executed by MCSO with the assistance of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Owensboro Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.