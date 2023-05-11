Nineteen-year-old Livermore resident Carter Riley has always loved kayaking, and now he is planning to spread that love to residents in McLean County.
Riley is offering kayak rentals through his new business venture, Yak Man Kayak Rental, located in Livermore.
“My sister always asked me to go ‘yakking’ instead of kayaking,” he said. “That stuck with me, so we ended up with the Yak Man.”
Riley has been kayaking since the age of 10, traveling all around the state and even down into Tennessee.
He purchased the paddlecraft from the Livermore Enhancement Foundation on April 24, which the organization purchased from Southern Outdoors after the business closed its doors late last year.
“Me and my dad went down before they closed and tried to buy it all there,” Riley said. “We were told that the Livermore Enhancement Foundation had already agreed on purchasing it.”
A couple months ago, LEF asked Riley if he was still purchasing the paddlecraft, to which he said he was.
“It took about a month to get everything finalized,” he said. “Now we’re here.”
Riley said he is working on launching a website where potential customers can book and pay for rentals.
“I’m hoping in a few years we can expand outside of McLean County,” he said.
Yak Man offers routes on the Green River for up to eight hour drop-off points and is open to anyone at any skill level, even beginners and children, and will include a shuttle.
A brick-and-mortar location will be in the upcoming Livermore Mercantile store, which will open at 304 S. Main Street, but for now, interested parties may set up rentals by calling 270-499-4440.
For more information, visit the Yak Man Kayak Rental page on Facebook.
