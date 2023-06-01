The third annual Livermore Trails Day in Livermore will be held on June 10, at the Riverfront Park Pavilion Trailhead.
“Livermore Trails day is an event to bring the community together, and people from around the region to enjoy our trails and spotlight the trails we do have and hopefully not just for one event, but for them to come regularly and enjoy our river trails and our biking trails,” Ralph Thacker, the event coordinator, said.
The event will feature a eight-mile paddle adventure on the Rough River, or a self-launch on the Green River, with a free shuttle service being provided. There will be guided county cycling tours, with 17 mile, 30 mile, or 43 mile options. There will also be hiking opportunities, with a four-mile route through the city that will leave the pavilion at 9 a.m., in addition to the river walk and nature trail.
The event will feature local businesses and talents, including Seaside Food Truck and Hotdog Hunnies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buck Creek Baptist Church choir singing at 10:30 a.m., Joe Christian and Flying Penguin Praise Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Moon River Coffee Bar and Midnight Momma Sweets.
“[They’re] exceptional musicians,” Thacker said. “They’re gonna be so, so good, and I hope everyone can come out to hear them.”
Kayak rentals will be provided by Yak Man Kayak. To rent a kayak for the event, call 270-499-4440.
“The whole thing is to get people out in the great outdoors, and enjoy outdoor adventures and fitness and hopefully create a healthier community, and also along the way, to appreciate our natural resources we have,” Thacker said. “[...] Eventually, I think exposing people to these opportunities will cause them to get their own equipment, their own bike, their own paddle craft. It’s just encouraging people to get out of the house and use your body physically, and toward a better level of fitness, and really getting people together that are like minded; [...] linking people, networking people that are bikers and paddlers, it’s beyond that one day event.”
Anyone is welcome to come, regardless of age or experience with hiking, biking, or paddling.
“There should be something for everyone,” Thacker said. “ It’s for every age that is able to get on the trail with us, for sure.”
Registration for the event will be from 7 to 8 a.m., with walking the trails starting as early as 7:30 a.m.
“We’re just trying to build upon what we’ve done in the past, and encourage people to enjoy our Kentucky trail town, and be aware of what we have to offer,” Thacker said.
