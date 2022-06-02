The Livermore Enhancement Foundation’s Kentucky Trail Town Task Force will be hosting its second annual Livermore Trails Day on June 11 at the Livermore Riverfront Park pavilion.
The event, which debuted last year, is offered for the first time since the city of Livermore was made a certified Kentucky Trail Town through the commonwealth’s Adventure Tourism department in January.
Participants will be able explore both the rivers and bike trails in the county, with an 8.5-mile guided paddle of the Rough River and bike routes that range from 17 miles, 30 miles and 43.5 miles.
Those who want to participate in the paddle can elect to have a free shuttle ride to the access launch point and bike maintenance will be available the day of for those in need of assistance.
“It’s kind of the heart and soul of what the Kentucky Trail Town program is all about,” said Ralph Thacker, the foundation’s chairman. “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, and we’ve got a lot of opportunities for adventure right in our backyard.
“We’re just hoping to get people introduced to it, (and) it’s an opportunity to get people out and get exercise and encourages (and promotes) fitness for people and our young people. You don’t have to go to the Red River Gorge to have some kind of great adventure.”
There will also be a guided hike for those who do not have a paddlecraft or a bike to use that will go through the nature trail along the river and into the city, which Thacker estimates will be a 4-mile hike.
Registration for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. with plans to begin the trail runs at about 8 a.m. All participants will be required to sign a waiver for liability purposes, while those under 15 years old must have parental consent to participate.
Canoe and kayak rentals are available through Southern Outdoors, 403 Henton St. Thacker advises those who are interested in renting equipment to reserve it early.
Upon participants arriving back to the riverfront pavilion, Thacker said the current plan is to have the Buck Creek Baptist Church choir lead in some sing-a-long of old hymns at 10:30 a.m., followed by a formal presentation of Livermore’s Kentucky Trail Town certification.
A lunch of chicken sandwiches and refreshments will be provided to participants, along with live entertainment by Joe Christian and The Flying Penguins from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors Midnight Momma Sweets & More and Moon River Coffee Bar will have products available.
“People are invited to bring a lawn chair, enjoy the music and just tell stories about their trips or just a little time to mix with the community,” Thacker said.
Thacker is hoping the event spurs more people, both inside and outside of the county, to take advantage of what Livermore has to offer and “keep the momentum going.”
“Even in the last couple of days, I have seen a vehicle with four kayaks,” Thacker said. “I think with the spring finally breaking into summer, we’re going to see some more action, but it’s been a little high water, and conditions haven’t been that great.
“I think it’s something that’s going to build with time.”
Donations will be accepted at the event, and the Livermore Enhancement Foundation is not responsible for any accidents that may occur.
The event’s rain date is tentatively scheduled for June 18, the following Saturday.
For more information for specific rides, contact biking coordinator Linda Riley at 270-316-0925 or paddlecraft coordinator Tristan Buckman at 270-903-0105.
Rentals can be made by contacting Mark Melloy of Southern Outdoors at 270-278-3043.
For more general information about the event or information regarding Kentucky Trail Towns, contact Thacker at 270-313-5969 or visit kytourism.com/outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.