The city of Livermore’s Halloween trick-or-treating event will return for the first time since 2019.
The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Livermore City Hall.
Andrea Shelton, city clerk, said the event has been an annual tradition since before her arrival in 2007 and looks forward to offering it again to the community.
“It’s great,” she said. “It will be exciting to see (the kids).”
On average, Shelton said over 300 children from throughout the county and beyond county lines attend the event, with close to 15 to 20 local entities set up in a horseshoe shape inside the city hall’s auditorium where kids are able to receive candy.
A sponsored costume contest is also planned towards the end of the event, Shelton said.
“It’s nothing fancy, but it’s a fun event,” Shelton said. “It’s a good, safe option. A lot of people will stop here and do their trick-or-treating, fill their bags up and go down Main Street.”
Shelton is still looking for participating businesses, churches and other organizations that would like to take part in the event, where city hall will provide the tables while the entities will be responsible for bringing candy to distribute.
Participating organizations also have the option of having a game for the children to take part in, Shelton said, but not required.
Citizens in Livermore that are not part of a business or organization are also invited to get involved and take part in the event if they wish as either volunteers or using city hall as an alternative location besides their home.
“If somebody does live on a side street that doesn’t get much activity for trick-or-treaters and they want to come set up and hand on candy here, that’s fine too,” Shelton said.
Shelton has hopes for the event’s comeback.
“It will probably be the biggest one ever …,” she said. “...It’s really one of the most fun events. Most of the time when people think about the city (hall), we want you to come down and pay your water bill or your taxes; so it’s a good chance for us to just see everybody in a quite not official capacity.”
If you are a local business, church or organization interested in reserving a space at the event, call 270-278-2113.
Those interested in volunteering or wanting more information about the event are also encouraged to call.
